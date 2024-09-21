MMA

Superbon Expects To Earn Muay Thai World Title Shot With Big Victory Over Jo Nattawut At ONE Friday Fights 81

The top-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contenders will throw down in Bangkok on September 27.

Superbon has had “Smokin” Jo Nattawut on his radar for a long time, and the Thai superstars will finally clash live in Asia primetime on Friday, September 27. 

The top-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contenders are headlining ONE Friday Fights 81 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and the stakes are high for their three-round showcase on pay-per-view.

Current ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon currently holds the #1 spot in the Muay Thai ranks, while #2-ranked Nattawut is slated to challenge reigning king Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the gold at ONE 169: Atlanta on November 8.

Their matchup at ONE Friday Fights 81 will have massive implications for the World Title picture going forward, but it’s also one that Superbon thinks will be a treat for the fans: 

“Jo and I have been watching each other for a long time, as we both fought in kickboxing and then Muay Thai. We have been close to each other but never had the chance to lock horns. 

“Jo is an all-around fighter. He can throw attacks continuously and is a veteran in the ring. He has fought many big names like Giorgio Petrosyan, Regian Eersel, and Chingiz Allazov

“I think that right now he’s in his prime. Judging from his two fights with Tawanchai, I think this fight should be fun.” 

Although Nattawut is already lined up for a trilogy match with Tawanchai for the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title, a positive outcome for Superbon in Bangkok would make him a firm favorite to go for the throne next.  

“Smokin” Jo’s razor-close first two fights with Tawanchai earned him a third meeting, but Superbon is determined to earn his own rematch for the belt. 

He explained: 

“If I can win this fight impressively, I’m pretty sure that I’ll get a shot for the Muay Thai World Title. 

“Being a two-sport World Champion is a goal in my life. For me, a goal in life is something that we have to achieve at all costs.” 

Superbon Confident He Can Deal With Nattawut’s Firepower

Superbon’s chance to join an elite group of two-sport ONE World Champions will be within touching distance if he can get past Jo Nattawut on September 27, and he’s ready to go through the fire to reach his goal. 

The 34-year-old knows that “Smokin” Jo has an aggressive, boxing-heavy style that can cause problems, but after spending years at the pinnacle of striking, he has the experience to navigate that kind of threat. 

Superbon broke down the battle:

“Jo can punch really well. Maybe it’s because he has trained in America for a long time. He’s used to fighting in an American boxing style. 

“Jo is indeed a heavy hitter. But I have fought with a lot of heavy punchers like him, like Marat Grigorian, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Chingiz Allazov in kickboxing, I think everyone I’ve fought in kickboxing has heavier punches than Jo. I’m confident that I can handle them.” 

For his part, Superbon has earned a reputation as one of the most technical strikers in ONE Championship, often defeating his opponents with timing and finesse rather than brute force.   

Although he has the KO power in his locker too, he believes his skills will keep him a step ahead of Nattawut en route to victory in their main event tilt at Lumpinee Stadium: 

“Personally, I think I’m superior to him in every aspect, whether it’s my performance, my reputation, my technique, or my skills in kickboxing or Muay Thai. I have a lot of weapons, but Jo probably has just punches and kicks.  

“When Jo fought with Tawanchai, Tawanchai gave him time to think, and Jo had enough energy to fight back. I will not let Jo think. I will not let him have enough energy to fight back.” 

