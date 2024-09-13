Muay Thai Battle Between Amy Pirnie And Shir Cohen Added To ONE Fight Night 25: Nicolas Vs. Eersel II

A women’s atomweight Muay Thai clash with possible World Title implications has been added to ONE Fight Night 25: Nicolas vs. Eersel II.
Surging contenders Amy Pirnie and Shir Cohen will collide live in U.S. primetime on Friday, October 4, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
In just a short time in the world’s largest martial arts organization, both Pirnie and Cohen have made tremendous waves in the division.
Pirnie introduced herself to ONE Championship in stunning fashion at ONE Fight Night 24: Brooks vs. Balart this past August. There, she ended the six-fight winning streak of Yu Yau Pui with a show-stopping one-punch knockout.
The 49-second showcase provided just a glimpse of what the Scottish star can do. After all, she arrived on the ONE roster to much fanfare following an impressive 30-fight run that saw her dominate the striking scene in multiple countries.
During that time, the 31-year-old secured the Lion Fight Super Flyweight Championship, an ISKA Flyweight World Title, and a WBC Muay Thai International Title to establish herself as one of the top female strikers on the planet.
Now, Pirnie has Cohen in her sights as she looks to establish a foothold on the global stage. But the latter has also gotten off to a stellar start under ONE’s bright lights.
The talented Israeli athlete obliterated Teodora Kirilova on debut at ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja in March. There, she put forth a two-round onslaught that left the Bulgarian reeling before the referee mercifully stepped in to wave off the contest.
Her razor-sharp hands were on show once again in her sophomore appearance. This time, the 23-year-old overcame Francisca Vera by unanimous decision this past August.
Hailing from the star-studded Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, Thailand, Cohen shares the mats with a slew of ONE’s top female superstars, such as history-making three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex and former ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion Smilla Sundell.
A victory on October 4 could send her toward a shot at adding another 26-pound gold belt to her team’s collection.
Whoever emerges victorious in the newly announced showdown will likely take a huge step forward in the ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai World Title race and gain the full attention of reigning divisional queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.
With stakes this high, expect fireworks as two heavy-handed women’s atomweight contenders throw down in a bid to put their name up in lights as the division’s next big star.
The matchup between Pirnie and Cohen adds to a stacked card on October 4, headlined by the highly anticipated ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title rematch between divisional ruler Alexis Nicolas and lightweight Muay Thai king Regian Eersel.