‘I Am Not Fazed By His Titles’ – Sinsamut Ready To Stop Surging Newcomer Youssef Assouik

The two-time ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Title challenger came close to usurping Regian Eersel in his first attempt, but having gone 2-2 since then, he knows a victory over Youssef Assouik at ONE Fight Night 25: Nicolas vs. Eersel II will be crucial to his cause.
After getting stopped by Dmitry Menshikov in his last outing, Sinsamut is hungrier than ever to get back on the winning track live in U.S. primetime on Friday, October 4.
The Pattaya native will have his family behind him for the clash at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and that’s all the push the new father needs to chase the victory.
He told onefc.com:
“I’m ready to keep fighting. I won’t give up without a fight because my goal is to become a champion.
“My family and daughter [keep me motivated to bounce back]. They always support me on my rainy days. I want to fight for them. I don’t want to see my family suffer. I want them to have a comfortable life.”
Still, there are no easy fights in the world’s largest martial arts organization, and Sinsamut has his work cut out for him.
Assouik is a decorated striker with kickboxing and Muay Thai World Titles to his credit, alongside a nine-fight winning streak and five-year unbeaten run.
But after facing the best of the best on the global stage, Sinsamut is not going to be overawed by the Danish-Moroccan when they meet in the ring:
“I don’t care [about his titles] because almost all of the athletes in ONE have achieved many accolades and used to be champions [outside the organization]. Don’t forget that I have fought with Regian Eersel, who is the World Champion, so I am not fazed by his titles.”
For Sinsamut, Assouik will be another elite opponent in a long list of tough tests, and he’s already shown he can hang with the best.
But to accelerate his rise back to the top, the 28-year-old wants to finish his rival inside the distance.
He said:
“Of course, in this fight, I need to give an impressive performance if I still hope to get a shot at gold again, which is my ultimate goal.
“It’s very important [to try to get the finish], but I won’t put too much pressure on myself. I just want to win with style.
“I think I will finish him in round two because I like to accelerate in the second round.”
Sinsamut Had Perfect Preparation For Rangy Assouik
Sinsamut Klinmee has done his research on Youssef Assouik and applied the lessons to his preparation for their matchup at ONE Fight Night 25.
At 6-foot-3, Assouik is a rangy figure in the lightweight ranks, but Sinsamut has the perfect teammate to help mimic the Danish-Moroccan in sparring:
“I watched his fights on YouTube. He is a great fighter and tall. I can’t underestimate him. His strengths are his knees and hands because he has long limbs. I sparred with Nabil Anane a lot because Nabil is a tall fighter like him.
“To fight with a taller fighter, I need to fight at close distance because I will be at a disadvantage on the outside.”
Although Sinsamut knows Assouik has high-level skills and great physical attributes, he doesn’t believe the Copenhagen native has the same kind of power as some of his recent opponents.
Sinsamut also thinks that Assouik hasn’t yet been exposed to same challenges that the Thai has, both inside and outside of the organization.
He said:
“His weakness is that his attacks are [not powerful]. I have more experience in Muay Thai than him. I also have more experience in ONE. I think this is the first time for him to fight in small gloves.”