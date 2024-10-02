MMA

‘I Am Not Fazed By His Titles’ – Sinsamut Ready To Stop Surging Newcomer Youssef Assouik

The Thai star is eager to rise back up the ranks of the lightweight Muay Thai division.

ONE Championship
ONE Championship
info_icon
info_icon

Sinsamut Klinmee wants to earn his way back to the top of ONE’s lightweight Muay Thai division.

The two-time ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Title challenger came close to usurping Regian Eersel in his first attempt, but having gone 2-2 since then, he knows a victory over Youssef Assouik at ONE Fight Night 25: Nicolas vs. Eersel II will be crucial to his cause.  

After getting stopped by Dmitry Menshikov in his last outing, Sinsamut is hungrier than ever to get back on the winning track live in U.S. primetime on Friday, October 4. 

The Pattaya native will have his family behind him for the clash at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and that’s all the push the new father needs to chase the victory. 

He told onefc.com: 

“I’m ready to keep fighting. I won’t give up without a fight because my goal is to become a champion.   

“My family and daughter [keep me motivated to bounce back]. They always support me on my rainy days. I want to fight for them. I don’t want to see my family suffer. I want them to have a comfortable life.” 

Still, there are no easy fights in the world’s largest martial arts organization, and Sinsamut has his work cut out for him. 

Assouik is a decorated striker with kickboxing and Muay Thai World Titles to his credit, alongside a nine-fight winning streak and five-year unbeaten run. 

But after facing the best of the best on the global stage, Sinsamut is not going to be overawed by the Danish-Moroccan when they meet in the ring: 

“I don’t care [about his titles] because almost all of the athletes in ONE have achieved many accolades and used to be champions [outside the organization]. Don’t forget that I have fought with Regian Eersel, who is the World Champion, so I am not fazed by his titles.” 

For Sinsamut, Assouik will be another elite opponent in a long list of tough tests, and he’s already shown he can hang with the best.  

But to accelerate his rise back to the top, the 28-year-old wants to finish his rival inside the distance. 

He said: 

“Of course, in this fight, I need to give an impressive performance if I still hope to get a shot at gold again, which is my ultimate goal. 

“It’s very important [to try to get the finish], but I won’t put too much pressure on myself. I just want to win with style. 

“I think I will finish him in round two because I like to accelerate in the second round.” 

Sinsamut Had Perfect Preparation For Rangy Assouik 

Sinsamut Klinmee has done his research on Youssef Assouik and applied the lessons to his preparation for their matchup at ONE Fight Night 25.

At 6-foot-3, Assouik is a rangy figure in the lightweight ranks, but Sinsamut has the perfect teammate to help mimic the Danish-Moroccan in sparring: 

“I watched his fights on YouTube. He is a great fighter and tall. I can’t underestimate him. His strengths are his knees and hands because he has long limbs. I sparred with Nabil Anane a lot because Nabil is a tall fighter like him.  

“To fight with a taller fighter, I need to fight at close distance because I will be at a disadvantage on the outside.” 

Although Sinsamut knows Assouik has high-level skills and great physical attributes, he doesn’t believe the Copenhagen native has the same kind of power as some of his recent opponents.

Sinsamut also thinks that Assouik hasn’t yet been exposed to same challenges that the Thai has, both inside and outside of the organization.

He said:

“His weakness is that his attacks are [not powerful]. I have more experience in Muay Thai than him. I also have more experience in ONE. I think this is the first time for him to fight in small gloves.” 

Source

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Nepal Vs Oman Live Score, 2024 Canada Tri-Nation T20I Series: Rhinos Hunt For Redemption After Defeat
  2. Jasprit Bumrah Overtakes Ashwin To Regain No.1 Spot In ICC Test Rankings
  3. Pakistan Cricket Camp In Chaos: Frustration Grows Over Delay In Players' Monthly Retainer Payments
  4. Bangladesh Vs Scotland, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch BAN-W Vs SCO-W Group-B Match
  5. Irani Cup 2024-25, Day 2: Sarfaraz Smashes Double Hundred, Piles Up Pressure On ROI, KL Rahul
Football News
  1. Mumbai City FC Vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 Highlights: MCFC 0-0 BFC; Islanders Draw Blanks Against The Blues
  2. Indian Super League 2024-25: Mumbai City FC, Bengaluru Share Spoils In 0-0 Draw
  3. Everton Vs Newcastle United, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
  4. Premier League: Man Utd Are Going To Make A Success Of This Season, Ten Hag Insists
  5. La Liga: Wojciech Szczesny Reverses Retirement To Join Barcelona
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Alcaraz Lauds 'Beast' Sinner After Winning Beijing Classic
  2. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Topples Jannik Sinner In Beijing Epic
  3. Shanghai Masters: Sumit Nagal Faces First-Round Exit After Defeat To China's Wu Yibing
  4. Sumit Nagal Vs Wu Yibing, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Shanghai Masters 2024 Match
  5. Shanghai Masters 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Draw, Indians In Action And Where To Watch
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Prashant Kishor Floats Jan Suraaj Party Ahead Of Bihar Polls
  2. Elections 2024: After J&K, Haryana Gears Up For Polls; BJP, Cong Take Pot Shots At Each Other | Round-Up
  3. Day In Pics: October 02, 2024
  4. A Call To Sip Gaumutra Puts The 'Holy Cow' In The Spotlight Again
  5. Delhi’s Biggest Drug Bust: Police Seize Over 560 Kg Of Cocaine, Suspect International Syndicate
Entertainment News
  1. Not Today Review: A Single Conversation Can Save a Life
  2. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  3. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  4. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  5. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Mid-East Tensions LIVE: Eight IDF Soldiers Killed In Lebanon; Hamas Behind Jaffa Mass Shooting
  2. Israel Mass Shooting: Hamas Takes Responsibility For Terror Attack In Tel Aviv's Jaffa
  3. Typhoon Krathon Shuts Down Taiwan, Thousands Evacuated Amid Heavy Rains
  4. Tensions In The Middle East Renew Calls For Creation of Palestine | About The Two-State Solution With Israel
  5. Scientists Discover Mysterious Sinkholes On Lake Michigan's Floor: A Window Into Early Earth
Latest Stories
  1. Singapore Women's Tour Of Japan 2024 Live Streaming: JPN-W Vs SGP-W Complete Schedule, Squads, Telecast Details
  2. Horoscope For October 1, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: When Does Action Begin? Check Kanpur Weather Forecast For Day 5
  4. Navratri vs Durga Puja: Key Differences Between The Two Celebrations Honouring Goddess Durga
  5. Indonesia Vs Japan Toss Update, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 5: INA Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs
  6. 'No Positive Approach From Govt': Doctors Resume Complete Ceasework In Kolkata | RG Kar Case
  7. Mumbai Vs Rest Of India Toss Update, Irani Cup: ROI Field First In Lucknow - Check Playing XIs
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: IND Beat BAN By 7 Wickets In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d, 98/3