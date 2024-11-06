MMA

An Inside Look At Anatoly Malykhin’s Training Camp For World Title Defense Against Reug Reug At ONE 169

The three-division king plans to be in peak condition when he defends the heavyweight belt this Friday.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
ONE Championship
ONE Championship
info_icon

Historic three-division MMA World Champion Anatoly “Sladkiy” Malykhin is leaving no stone unturned in his preparations for Senegalese behemoth “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane.

The Russian megastar will defend his ONE Heavyweight MMA World Title in the main event of ONE 169, which airs live in U.S. primetime this Friday, November 8, from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Undefeated as a professional and a winner of four straight World Title showdowns across three weight classes, Malykhin is no stranger to high-stakes bouts that draw the attention of millions.

This time around, his training camp for “Reug Reug” has been both rigorous and meticulous.

“Sladkiy” told onefc.com that he’s following the detailed game plan laid out by his head coach, John Hutchinson, at the famed Tiger Muay Thai camp, with his team identifying plenty of paths to victory:

“I’m working, as always, with Johnny, my coach, who broke down ‘Reug Reug’s’ style, piece by piece. We realized he’s vulnerable – like a sieve. Anywhere you hit, you find an opening.

“Johnny is the leader of the entire operation. He’s responsible for the plan and strategy of the camp, directing me, adjusting my technique, and helping at every level of preparation.”

Malykhin has taken a methodical approach to ensure that he’s in peak physical and mental condition when he steps into the ring against “Reug Reug.”

He first primed his body for the rigors of camp in the Siberian republic of Altai before returning to Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket, Thailand.

“Sladkiy” has taken one quick break in recent weeks but looks forward to bigger adventures once he has safely defended his heavyweight MMA gold:

“At the start of camp, we were in Altai, where we did our initial endurance and boxing training. Johnny was with me, and we focused on physical load and conditioning.

“We’ve now been in Phuket for two months, with only one flight in between. We went to Chiang Mai [in Northern Thailand], but that was by car. The real travel will come after the victory.”

While the reigning titleholder remains focused on his skills and physical conditioning, he’s also done plenty of work to prepare specifically for what “Reug Reug” brings to the table.

A former Senegalese Wrestling Champion who finds much of his success with savage ground-and-pound, Kane might be the most dangerous top-position grappler Malykhin has faced yet.

With that in mind, “Sladkiy” is placing extra emphasis on his own wrestling:

“This camp, I’ve worked a lot with sparring partners, especially wrestlers, to be ready for potential grappling exchanges. My focus has been on wrestling and boxing. I’ve almost cut out weightlifting, as wrestling provides all the strength training I need.”

Why Malykhin Has Embraced Cold Therapy And Fasting

Anatoly Malykhin is pushing his body to the limit in preparation for ONE 169 and a World Title matchup with “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane.

That’s why a key element of his training camp has been recovery. Specifically, he says that cold therapy has helped him quickly bounce back from the toughest training sessions:

“I realized my body responds well to cold therapy. I spend a lot of time in cryotherapy and ice baths, which has been a huge discovery this camp.”

Another element of Malykhin’s plan for maximum optimization is intermittent fasting.

He practiced fasting before he began his camp and is confident that his efforts to maximize his physical potential will pay off this Friday:

“I also practiced fasting – not during the camp, but as part of my preparation leading up to it. Cold and fasting – they’re my winning combination, and I feel these two elements have given me the edge this time.”

Source

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group B Toss Update: Uttarakhand Bat First Against Andhra; Vidarbha Bowl 1st In Nagpur
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group D Toss Update: Assam Opt To Bowl Against Tamil Nadu; Delhi Choose To Bat Against Chandigarh
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group A Toss Update: Jammu And Kashmir Bowl First Against Meghalaya; Mumbai Bat 1st
  4. Ranji Trophy Elite Group C Toss Update: MP Opt To Bat Against Bihar; Haryana Bowl Against Punjab
  5. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: What Is Rishabh Pant Base Price - Check List Of Players At Highest Bracket
Football News
  1. Bologna Vs Monaco: Thilo Kehrer Maintains Visitors' Impressive UCL Start
  2. Lille Vs Juventus: French Side's Resistance Broken After Second-Half Penalty In UCL
  3. Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Sturm Graz: Donyell Malen Late Show Extends UCL Home Record
  4. Sporting CP 4-1 Man City: Viktor Gyokeres' Hat-Trick Gives Ruben Amorim A Perfect Send-Off
  5. Liverpool 4-0 Bayer Leverkusen: Diaz Nets Second-Half Hat-Trick To Extend Perfect Start
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Ends Iga Swiatek Hoodoo To Reach Last Four
  2. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals, Shares Reason On Social Media
  3. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
  4. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
  5. Paris Masters: Zverev Brushes Aside Humbert To Clinch His Seventh ATP 1000 Title - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kashmir: Encounter Underway Between Security Forces, Militants In Kupwara
  2. Gujarat: 3 Workers Dead As Structure Collapses On Bullet Train Route
  3. LDF, UDF Engaging In 'Appeasement Politics' By Opposing Waqf Law Amendment: BJP
  4. Bengaluru Hit-And-Run: Drunk 20-Year-Old Mercedes Driver Kills Woman | A Look Back At Pune Porsche Case
  5. Maharashtra Elections 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Expels 5 Leaders Ahead Of Assembly Polls
Entertainment News
  1. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  2. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  3. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  4. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  5. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
US News
  1. US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Trump Takes Leads Across All Swing States, Harris Trails Behind
  2. US Elections: Republicans Poised To Take Control Of Senate; Sarah McBride Becomes First Transgender Elected To Congress
  3. US Elections 2024: Harris Or Trump? Check State-Wise Electoral Votes Winner
  4. US Elections 2024 Voting: Tight Race To The White House Underway; Voting Open Across States
  5. First Results In The US Presidential Elections Are Out And It's A Tie
World News
  1. US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Trump Takes Leads Across All Swing States, Harris Trails Behind
  2. US Elections: Republicans Poised To Take Control Of Senate; Sarah McBride Becomes First Transgender Elected To Congress
  3. What To Know About The Unprecedented Floods That Killed More Than 200 In Spain
  4. Netanyahu Fires Defence Minister Yoav Gallant Amid Wars On Gaza And Lebanon
  5. US Elections 2024: Harris Or Trump? Check State-Wise Electoral Votes Winner
Latest Stories
  1. US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Trump Takes Leads Across All Swing States, Harris Trails Behind
  2. Who Is Ding Liren? The Forgotten World Champ Set To Face D Gukesh In Chess Championship
  3. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  4. Women's T20I Quadrangular Series In China Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Format - All You Need To Know
  5. Patna Pirates Vs U Mumba, Tamil Thalaivas Vs Telugu Titans Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  6. Horoscope For November 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. US Elections 2024: Harris Or Trump? Check State-Wise Electoral Votes Winner
  8. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival