3 Reasons To Watch ONE Friday Fights 83 On October 18

ONE Friday Fights 83 looks set to deliver another thrilling lineup of action for combat sports fans worldwide.
Some of the greatest strikers on the planet are lined up to battle alongside exciting up-and-coming phenoms on the 12-fight card that will feature Muay Thai, MMA, and submission grappling at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Here are three of the biggest reasons to watch the show live in Asia primetime this Friday, October 18.
#1 A Fiery Main Event
At the top of the bill, in-form star Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree will take on the ferocious Superball Wankhongohm MBK in a 139-pound catchweight Muay Thai encounter.
This all-Thai matchup has all the makings of a classic, with Panrit pitting his aggressive tactics against Superball’s long frame and strong clinch attacks.
Although Panrit didn’t get off to an ideal start at ONE Friday Fights, the Superbon Training Camp representative has now won three in a row, injecting confidence into his game that has shown in his recent performances.
Meanwhile, Superball kick-started his ONE Championship tenure with three straight victories, but the former Thailand Champion is looking to bounce back from his first defeat in the organization.
Panrit will look to go on the offensive and get inside his compatriot’s reach, but Superball also welcomes a close-quarters battle with heavy offense from the clinch.
Stylistically, this should lead to a non-stop war of attrition that closes the show in style.
#2 Rungnarai Makes His Highly Anticipated ONE Debut
It’s been four years since Rungnarai Kiatmoo9 last competed in Muay Thai, and the decorated Thai star is eager to impress when he debuts against Mikel “Manos de Plomo” Fernandez in a strawweight clash.
The former Lumpinee and Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai World Champion was a force on the elite stadium circuit in Bangkok, and he’s been given a huge opportunity to resurrect his career in ONE.
In the process, fans across the globe will get their first chance to witness the 29-year-old’s famed striking skills.
On the other side, Fernandez knows this is a chance to take his biggest scalp yet and boost his name in the world’s largest martial arts organization.
The Spaniard loves to wade in with heavy punches and elbows. He will aim to get in Rungnarai’s face from the opening bell, not allowing the Thai to settle back into his flow.
This will reveal whether ring rust has affected the Kiatmoo9 Gym veteran, and whether his skills and composure have held up despite the long layoff.
With his teammate and friend Superlek Kiatmoo9 currently holding both Kickboxing and Muay Thai World Title belts in ONE Championship, Rungnarai wants that success for himself and will be motivated to perform well this Friday.
Expect both men to give it their all as they gun for a key debut victory.
#3 The Legendary Panpayak Is Back
One of the greatest Muay Thai competitors of this generation is back in action in the world’s largest martial arts organization, as Panpayak “The Angel Warrior” Jitmuangnon faces the teak-tough Silviu Vitez in a flyweight contest.
The seven-time Muay Thai World Champion has taken gold at the illustrious Lumpinee and Rajadamnern Stadiums and is the only fighter to win the coveted Sports Writers of Thailand Fighter of the Year award three times in a row.
It’s clear that Panpayak is already an icon – but he’s not done yet.
With a 4-2 ONE record – and the only losses coming in close decisions to Superlek – “The Angel Warrior” has a solid foundation to build from, but he wants to crown his epic career with ONE gold.
The 28-year-old Panpayak will need to use his slick skills and experience to fend off the harsh blitzes from Vitez, but if he can secure a commanding victory, he’ll be right back in the mix atop the flyweight Muay Thai division.
Knowing this, his Romanian foe can aim for an expedited route into the top five after a string of hard-fought battles that haven’t always gone his way – but have always entertained.