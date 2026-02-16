Winter Olympics Milano Cortina 2026: Johannes Høsflot Klæbo Wins Record 9th Gold Medal - Best Photos From Day 9
On Day 9 of the Winter Olympics 2026 Milano Cortina, Norway’s Johannes Høsflot Klæbo headlined the proceedings and made history by anchoring his team to victory in the men’s 4x7.5km cross-country relay. The latest victory helped him win his 9th career gold medal, making him the most decorated Winter Olympian of all time. Host nation Italy celebrated as Federica Brignone captured her second gold of the Games in the Women’s giant Slalom, whereas Lisa Vittozzi secured Italy’s first-ever Olympic biathlon gold in the 10km pursuit. In speed skating, the Netherlands’ Femke Kok set a new Olympic record of 36.49s to win the 500m. Other notable gold medalists included Canada’s Mikaël Kingsbury in the inaugural dual moguls and Great Britain’s mixed teams in both skeleton and snowboard cross. Catch some of the best visuals from day 9.
