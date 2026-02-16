Winter Olympics Milano Cortina 2026: Johannes Høsflot Klæbo Wins Record 9th Gold Medal - Best Photos From Day 9

On Day 9 of the Winter Olympics 2026 Milano Cortina, Norway’s Johannes Høsflot Klæbo headlined the proceedings and made history by anchoring his team to victory in the men’s 4x7.5km cross-country relay. The latest victory helped him win his 9th career gold medal, making him the most decorated Winter Olympian of all time. Host nation Italy celebrated as Federica Brignone captured her second gold of the Games in the Women’s giant Slalom, whereas Lisa Vittozzi secured Italy’s first-ever Olympic biathlon gold in the 10km pursuit. In speed skating, the Netherlands’ Femke Kok set a new Olympic record of 36.49s to win the 500m. Other notable gold medalists included Canada’s Mikaël Kingsbury in the inaugural dual moguls and Great Britain’s mixed teams in both skeleton and snowboard cross. Catch some of the best visuals from day 9.

Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Day 9 photo highlights-cross country skiing men's 4 x 7.5km
Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, of Norway, competes in the cross country skiing men's 4 x 7.5km relay at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
1/28
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Day 9 photo highlights-Lisa Vittozzi
Gold medalist Lisa Vittozzi, of Italy, poses with teammates after the women's 10-kilometer pursuit biathlon race at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
2/28
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Day 9 photo highlights-mens ice hockey
Czechia's Tomas Kundratek (84) challenges with Switzerland's Timo Meier (28) during a preliminary round match of men's ice hockey between Switzerland and Czechia at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
3/28
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Day 9 photo highlights-cross country skiing
John Steel Hagenbuch, of the United States, competes in the cross country skiing men's 4 x 7.5km relay at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
4/28
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Day 9 photo highlights-Bree Walker, womens monobob run
Australia's Bree Walker starts for a women's monobob run at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
5/28
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Day 9 photo highlights-Frances Matias Roche
France's Matias Roche celebrates during the men's freestyle skiing big air qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson
6/28
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Day 9 photo highlights-pairs figure skating
Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin of Germany compete during the pairs figure skating short program at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
7/28
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Day 9 photo highlights-alpine ski womens giant slalom race
Canada's Cassidy Gray loses control before crashing during an alpine ski women's giant slalom race at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Robert F. Bukaty
8/28
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Day 9 photo highlights-mixed team snowboard cross finals
From left, Australia's Adam Lambert (2-1), France's Aidan Chollet (3-1), Italy's Lorenzo Sommariva (6-1) and Germany's Leon Ulbricht (7-1) compete during the mixed team snowboard cross finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson
9/28
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Day 9 photo highlights-cross country skiing mens
Athletes compete in the cross country skiing men's 4 x 7.5km relay at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
10/28
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Day 9 photo highlights-alpine ski, womens giant slalom race
Italy's Federica Brignone speeds down the course, during an alpine ski, women's giant slalom race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Robert F. Bukaty
11/28
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Day 9 photo highlights-Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo
Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, of Norway, skis uphill during the cross country skiing men's 4 x 7.5km relay at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
12/28
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Day 9 photo highlights-United States Mikaela Shiffrin
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin at the finish area during an alpine ski, women's giant slalom race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Robert F. Bukaty
13/28
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Day 9 photo highlights-womens 10-kilometer pursuit biathlon race
Spectators watch the start of the women's 10-kilometer pursuit biathlon race at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
14/28
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Day 9 photo highlights-womens giant slalom race medal ceremony
A giant Italian flag is displayed by fans during the medal ceremony where Italy's Federica Brignone won the gold medal in an alpine ski, women's giant slalom race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
15/28
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Day 9 photo highlights-Swedens Sara Hector
Sweden's Sara Hector, right, and Norway's Thea Louise Stjernesund bow to Italy's Federica Brignone, center, at the finish area of an alpine ski, women's giant slalom race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin
16/28
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Day 9 photo highlights-Italys Federica Brignone
Italy's Federica Brignone celebrates winning an alpine ski, women's giant slalom race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin
17/28
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Day 9 photo highlights-Sarah Warren of the US
Sarah Warren of the United States takes the start of the speed skating women's 500m at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
18/28
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Day 9 photo highlights-Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands
Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands reacts after competing in the women's 500 meters speedskating race at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
19/28
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Day 9 photo highlights-Kamila Zuk, of Poland
Kamila Zuk, of Poland, leads a group during the women's 10-kilometer pursuit biathlon race at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
20/28
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Day 9 photo highlights-pursuit quarterfinals speedskating race
Team France with Germain Deschamps, white armband, Timothy Loubineaud, red armband, and Valentin Thiebault, yellow armband, compete in the men's team pursuit quarterfinals speedskating race at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
21/28
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Day 9 photo highlights-Britains Maisie Hill
Britain's Maisie Hill competes during the women's snowboarding slopestyle qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull
22/28
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Day 9 photo highlights-ski jumping womens large hill individual
Athletes make their way to the ramp during the ski jumping women's large hill individual at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Predazzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
23/28
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Day 9 photo highlights-Camille Kovalev and Pavel Kovalev
Camille Kovalev and Pavel Kovalev of France compete during the pairs figure skating short program at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
24/28
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Day 9 photo highlights-Finlands Elias Lajunen
Finland's Elias Lajunen crashes during the men's freestyle skiing big air qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson
25/28
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Day 9 photo highlights-mens ice hockey
Canada's Macklin Celebrini (17) scores on a penalty shot against France's goalkeeper Julian Junca (33) in the second period during a preliminary round game of men's ice hockey between Canada and France at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Carolyn Kaster
26/28
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Day 9 photo highlights-mens ice hockey Canada and France
France's Pierre Crinon (7) and Canada's Tom Wilson (43) fight in the third period during a preliminary round game of men's ice hockey between Canada and France at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar
27/28
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Day 9 photo highlights-mens curling
Canada's Marc Kennedy in action during the men's curling round robin session against China, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Misper Apawu
28/28
Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Day 9 photo highlights-Femke Kok-womens 500 meters speedskating race
Femke Kok of the Netherlands celebrates winning the gold medal in the women's 500 meters speedskating race at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Ben Curtis
