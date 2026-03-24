Miami Heat Vs San Antonio Spurs, NBA 2026: Wembanyama Dominates as Spurs Complete 136-111 Rout Over Heat
Victor Wembanyama delivered a historic performance, tallying 26 points, 15 rebounds, and 5 blocks in just 26 minutes to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 136-111 victory over the Miami Heat. With this win, coupled with Houston’s loss, the Spurs officially clinched the Southwest Division. San Antonio’s bench was equally lethal, with Keldon Johnson and Dylan Harper adding 21 points each. For the Heat, who have now lost five straight, Norman Powell led the way with 21 points. The Spurs led by as many as 30, marking the largest home deficit for Miami this season.
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