Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Mason Greenwood, Manchester United Footballer, Granted Bail After Rape Charge

Mason Greenwood was granted bail on Wednesday, four days after being charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault.

Mason Greenwood is due to appear in court against on November 19.
Mason Greenwood is due to appear in court against on November 19. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Oct 2022 9:30 am

Manchester United player Mason Greenwood was granted bail on Wednesday, four days after being charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault. (More Football News)

The 21-year-old Greenwood, who was remanded in custody on Monday, did not attend the bail application that was held in private in a court in Manchester.

Following the hearing, the court said bail had been granted to Greenwood, under the condition that he does not contact witnesses, including the complainant, and resides at a specific address. Greenwood is due to appear in court again on November 21.

All three charges relate to the same woman. Greenwood was first held in January over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online. He has been out on bail since but was arrested on Saturday for an alleged breach of conditions.

He has not played for United since January after being suspended by the Premier League club. The attempted rape is alleged to have taken place in October 2021.

The controlling and coercive behavior relates to a period between November 2018 and October this year, where he is alleged to have made threatening and derogatory comments toward the complainant, as well as accessing and monitoring her social media accounts.

The charge of assault causing actual bodily harm is dated December 2021.

Related stories

Mason Greenwood, Manchester United Footballer, Arrested On Suspicion Of Rape And Assault 

Mason Greenwood Scores Before Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United Return

Euro 2020: Mason Greenwood Withdraws From England Squad

Tags

Sports Football Manchester United Mason Greenwood Rape English Premier League
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read