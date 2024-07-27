Manu Bhaker 10m Women's Air Pistol Final Live Streaming Paris Olympics: When And Where To Watch Gold Medal Match

Manu Bhaker could become the first Indian to win a medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics when she will take on seven other shooters on Sunday in the final of the 10m women's air pistol event at the ongoing Summer Games. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)
Bhaker finished third out of 45 competitors in the preliminary round of the 10m pistol event to book a place in the final. The 22-year-old had suffered an unfortunate gun malfunction to bow out of the Tokyo Olympics. Hopes remain high from the young shooter to break India's shooting medal drought at Olympics.
Here is how you can watch the women's 10m air pistol final where Manu Bhaker will be competing for her first Olympic medal.
When does the women's 10m air pistol final start?
The women's 10m air pistol final will begin from 12:00 PM local time and 3:30 PM IST on July 28, Sunday in Paris.
Where to watch the women's 10m air pistol final in India?
The telecast of the Paris 2024 Olympics shooting events will be on Sports 18 Network TV channel in India.
Meanwhile, live streaming of Paris 2024 badminton matches will be available on JioCinema in India.