Liverpool's Injury Crisis Worsens As Diogo Jota Is Ruled Out For Months, Says Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool's injury crisis has deepened, with nine senior players unavailable heading into a key period of the season

Associated Press (AP)

February 20, 2024

Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Frustrated as he has key players out ahead of EFL Cup final. Photo: AP
Liverpool forward Diogo Jota will be missing for months because of injury, manager Jurgen Klopp said on Tuesday. The Portugal international hurt his right knee in the first half of Liverpool's 4-1 win at Brentford in the English Premier League on Saturday.(More Football News)

“We have Diogo with a knee issue ruled out — it will obviously take months,” Klopp said ahead of Liverpool's home match against Luton on Wednesday.

The injury potentially threatens Jota's involvement in the European Championship in Germany starting in June. Liverpool's injury crisis has deepened, with nine senior players unavailable heading into a key period of the season that includes the English League Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday.

Klopp didn't give a return date for injured pair Curtis Jones or Alisson Becker and he described Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai as “longer term” problems. Striker Darwin Nunez was replaced at halftime against Brentford as a precaution.

