Live Streaming Of RCB Vs RR, IPL 2022: Where To Get, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head

Royal Challengers Bangalore face Rajasthan Royals in the 39th match of IPL 2022 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Tuesday night. While RR are at the third spot in table with ten points to their credit, RCB are two spots below them with ten points in kitty.

LIVE STREAMING - WHERE TO SEE LIVE

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals encounter can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Viewers will also able to catch the RCB vs RR live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on their android and apple mobiles and tablets. Time: 7:30 PM IST

TEAM NEWS

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli’s form would be a concern for the side. Anuj Rawat too has underperformed this season, barring one knock that came against Mumbai Indians. Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell have failed to be consistent. Dinesh Karthik has been the vital cog in their batting line-up this season. In the bowling front, Mohammed Siraj has been good, but he would also need help from the likes of Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga. Harshal Patel has also looked off colour recently.

Rajasthan Royals: Their opener Jos Buttler is in the form of his life. He has already hit three centuries this season and leads the Orange Cap race by a huge margin. Devdutt Padikkal has got back into form, while Sanju Samson is just another power-packed performer for the side this season. Shimron Hetmyer too has been good. In bowling, Yuzvendra Chahal has been terrific while Ravichandran Ashwin has complemented him to a certain extent. Prasidh Krishna has been impressive while Trent Boult would look to get back in form. Obed McCoy seems a weak link in the attack.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals have played 26 matches against each other. RCB have won 13 while RR have won 10. Three matches ended in a no result. When the sides met on April 5 this season, RCB had defeated RR by 4 wickets.

VENUE AND PITCH

RCB and RR play their IPL 2022 match at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Last two matches have had belter tracks. Chasing has been easy on the pitch. The captain that wins the toss would like to stick to the trend of bowling first.

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal