Friday, Apr 22, 2022
DC Vs RR, IPL 2022: Jos Buttler Destroys Delhi Capitals, Hits Third Century This Season - Fan Reactions

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler has hit three of the last five centuries in IPL. The only other batter to hit a ton in IPL 2022 is KL Rahul.

Jos Buttler now has four IPL centuries. Three of those were hit in IPL 2022. Photo: IPL

Updated: 22 Apr 2022 9:21 pm

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler on Friday flayed Delhi Capitals' bowling attack, hitting a 57-ball century in match 34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Buttler, 31, thus became the first batter in IPL 2022 to hit three centuries. He reached the landmark with a little nudge off the fifth ball of the 16th ball to mid-wicket for a couple. He finally got out for 116 off 65 balls in the penultimate over.

Here are some fan reactions:

Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal (54 off 35) stitched a stunning 155-run opening stand in 91 balls after Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and put Rajasthan Royals into bat.

Buttler hit the season's first century (100 off 68) against Mumbai Indians, then got his second (103 off 61 against Kolkata Knight Riders).

The only other batter to hit a ton this season is Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul -- 103 off 60 against Mumbai Indians.

Buttler has now hit three of the last five centuries in IPL. He also has two fifties, an unbeaten 70 against Royal Challengers Bangalore and 54 against Gujarat Titans.

Only Virat Kohli has more centuries in an IPL season - four in 2016.

Sports Cricket IPL 2022 Jos Buttler Indian Premier League Rajasthan Royals Delhi Capitals Virat Kohli
