DC Vs RR, IPL 2022: Jos Buttler Destroys Delhi Capitals, Hits Third Century This Season - Fan Reactions

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler on Friday flayed Delhi Capitals' bowling attack, hitting a 57-ball century in match 34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Buttler, 31, thus became the first batter in IPL 2022 to hit three centuries. He reached the landmark with a little nudge off the fifth ball of the 16th ball to mid-wicket for a couple. He finally got out for 116 off 65 balls in the penultimate over.

Here are some fan reactions:

No one is anywhere close to batting like @josbuttler in T20 cricket at the moment .. Incredible .. #IPL2022 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 22, 2022

Lots of openers take down the Powerplay, lots can start slowly then accelerate through the middle. In the last five years of IPL nobody can do both quite like Jos Buttler pic.twitter.com/Fm4wAGHwpS — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) April 22, 2022

Jos Buttler has hit 32 Sixes in this IPL season now — the same as the entire Gujarat Titans team. Monster!!#DCvRR — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) April 22, 2022

This is domination of another level.

Jos joking around with bowling attacks game after game. Three hundreds and two fifties in 7 matches ..Epicness this is @josbuttler #DCvRR — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) April 22, 2022

Players with THREE or more hundreds in one IPL season:

- Virat Kohli

- Jos Buttler



That's it. That's the list 💯#DCvRR #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/03uARIF8Le — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) April 22, 2022

This time last year, Jos Buttler had never scored a T20 hundred. Now, he’s scored 5 in his last 24 innings - and 4 in his last 8 IPL innings



A remarkable player making the most of his incredible talents - undoubtedly the best T20 batter in the world at the moment — Matt Roller (@mroller98) April 22, 2022

Jos Buttler is after Virat Kohli’s record of highest runs in one season. Flawless batting. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 22, 2022

3rd 100. This is sensational from @josbuttler could well break Virat’s record. @rajasthanroyals — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) April 22, 2022

It's hot. It's a summer evening. Thirsty times. Worth the wait. Guys our favourite ‘Jos the Boss’ is upto some serious on field business at the Wankhede. A magnificent cocktail soon coming. @josbuttler @rajasthanroyals #DCvsRR @IPL #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/cnDOi4IYOl — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 22, 2022

The ART OF PACING AN INNINGS! Jos Buttler take a bow👏



1st fifty - 36 deliveries

2nd fifty - 21 deliveries#IPL2022 | #RRvsDC | #JosButtler pic.twitter.com/XfbBb2ezRN — Cricket.com (@weRcricket) April 22, 2022

#JosButtler is now third on the list of most centuries scored by a player in #IPL. pic.twitter.com/Hklo63zLQw — Tejan Shrivastava (@RealBeingTeJan) April 22, 2022

Virat Kohli played 206 IPL matches and scored 5 centuries. #JosButtler played only 70 IPL matches and scored 4 centuries. Kohli is a great player?🤪😭 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 22, 2022

Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal (54 off 35) stitched a stunning 155-run opening stand in 91 balls after Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and put Rajasthan Royals into bat.

Buttler hit the season's first century (100 off 68) against Mumbai Indians, then got his second (103 off 61 against Kolkata Knight Riders).

The only other batter to hit a ton this season is Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul -- 103 off 60 against Mumbai Indians.

Buttler has now hit three of the last five centuries in IPL. He also has two fifties, an unbeaten 70 against Royal Challengers Bangalore and 54 against Gujarat Titans.

Only Virat Kohli has more centuries in an IPL season - four in 2016.