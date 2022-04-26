IPL 2022, RCB Vs RR, Live Cricket Scores: Jos Buttler Exits Early, Rajasthan Royals - 43/3

RCB Dominate Powerplay The first powerplay entirely belonged to RCB. They bowled according to the plan and got three wickets in the phase despite the pitch looking like a belter. On the other hand, Sanju Samson is looking extremely good today. RR 43/3 (6)

Back-to-back WICKETS While Mohammed Siraj got the wicket of Ravichandran Ashwin (17 off 9) on the last ball of the fourth over, Josh Hazlewood has got the wicket of in-form Jos Buttler (8 off 9) now on the first ball of fifth over. It's a wicket-maiden from Hazlewood. RR 33/3 (5)

Tight Bowling RCB bowlers have been good with their line and length so far. The previous over from Josh Hazlewood too was a tight over. Jos Buttler was lucky to survive on a close affair as an inside edge from him missed his stumps and raced to boundary line. RR 25/1 (3)

WICKET 1.4 - RCB taste the first blood too early in the game. Devdutt Padikkal is out on run-a-ball 7. It was bowled full on the stumps by Mohammed Siraj after Padikkal shuffled across to play the ball on the leg side. The RR opener missed to get any wood on the ball and was caught plumb in front of the stumps. Umpire gave it out but Padikkal used a review to see it getting wasted. RR 19/1 (2)

It's Game Time Jos Buttler is on strike, Devdutt Padikkal is at the other end. Oh, here is the surprise element from RCB, Shahbaz Ahmed will bowl the first over. Just five runs came off the over. Sarfaraz bowled it tight and both RR openers decided not to take any risk at the start. RR 5/0 (1)

DK Vs Yuzi Dinesh Karthik has been one of IPL 2022's top finishers. With a strike rate of 200, Dinesh Karthik is enjoying his stint with RCB but the former Kolkata Knight Riders captain will be wary of the 'threat' he faces from Yuzvendra Chahal. The leg-spinner, who is in red-hot form for RR, has dismissed Karthik thrice in nine IPL innings.

Playing XIs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (w), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Daryl Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

RCB Opt To Bowl Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals.

Tale of Openers If Jos Buttler has been destructive, Devdutt Padikkal will have fond memories of RCB when he steps out to open the innings for Rajasthan Royals today. The elegant left-hander gained his IPL stripes turning out for RCB in the previous seasons. Reckoned as one of the leading white-ball openers in India, Padikkal will be up against Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj, two bowlers who have being doing well in the powerplays/death overs. RR head coach Kumar Sangakkara has been full of praise for Padikkal and Jos Buttler. (see video)