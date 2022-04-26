IPL 2022, RCB Vs RR, Live Cricket Scores: Jos Buttler Exits Early, Rajasthan Royals - 43/3

Virat Kohli will open the batting for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Rajasthan Royals in the second innings tonight in Pune. RCB vs RR live cricket scores.
The new welfarism as part of the neoliberal reforms undertaken in early 1990s is yet to ensure that all citizens receive enough nutritious food
Sometimes, the way food gets positioned socially may have no relation to how science determines its nutritional value.
Mumbai’s cosmopolitanism is slowly giving way to food apartheid, as residents militantly police consumption of meat in their housing societies. And the hate is fast spreading across Maharashtra.
Food becomes a tool of politics when it acquires ethical messages of abstention or becomes a culinary aesthetic
Culinary slices of life involving a matronly figure and her brood
Jos Buttler's current IPL form will be key as Rajasthan Royals aim to go level with newbies Gujarat Titans on top of the IPL 2022 table. Buttler has been on song in this edition of the T20 league and his amazing consistency makes him the leading scorer of IPL 2022 with 491 runs from seven games. By contrast, Royal Challengers Bangalore, with a heavyweight batting line-up, have been disappointing to say the least. Virat Kohli's story of ducks and Glenn Maxwell's failure to lift RCB in the middle overs have hurt Bangalore. The 68 all out against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match has been simply humiliating for Faf du Plessis' team. But RCB are in good space in terms of making the playoffs. Both RR and RCB are level on 10 points but Bangalore having played an extra match (eight). RCB had won the first leg IPL 2022 encounter against RR. Follow updates and live cricket scores of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals. (LIVE SCORECARD | IPL 2022 POINTS TABLE | IPL 2022 SCHEDULE)
The first powerplay entirely belonged to RCB. They bowled according to the plan and got three wickets in the phase despite the pitch looking like a belter. On the other hand, Sanju Samson is looking extremely good today.
RR 43/3 (6)
While Mohammed Siraj got the wicket of Ravichandran Ashwin (17 off 9) on the last ball of the fourth over, Josh Hazlewood has got the wicket of in-form Jos Buttler (8 off 9) now on the first ball of fifth over.
It's a wicket-maiden from Hazlewood. RR 33/3 (5)
RCB bowlers have been good with their line and length so far. The previous over from Josh Hazlewood too was a tight over. Jos Buttler was lucky to survive on a close affair as an inside edge from him missed his stumps and raced to boundary line.
RR 25/1 (3)
1.4 - RCB taste the first blood too early in the game. Devdutt Padikkal is out on run-a-ball 7. It was bowled full on the stumps by Mohammed Siraj after Padikkal shuffled across to play the ball on the leg side. The RR opener missed to get any wood on the ball and was caught plumb in front of the stumps. Umpire gave it out but Padikkal used a review to see it getting wasted.
RR 19/1 (2)
Jos Buttler is on strike, Devdutt Padikkal is at the other end. Oh, here is the surprise element from RCB, Shahbaz Ahmed will bowl the first over.
Just five runs came off the over. Sarfaraz bowled it tight and both RR openers decided not to take any risk at the start.
RR 5/0 (1)
Dinesh Karthik has been one of IPL 2022's top finishers. With a strike rate of 200, Dinesh Karthik is enjoying his stint with RCB but the former Kolkata Knight Riders captain will be wary of the 'threat' he faces from Yuzvendra Chahal. The leg-spinner, who is in red-hot form for RR, has dismissed Karthik thrice in nine IPL innings.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (w), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Daryl Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals.
If Jos Buttler has been destructive, Devdutt Padikkal will have fond memories of RCB when he steps out to open the innings for Rajasthan Royals today. The elegant left-hander gained his IPL stripes turning out for RCB in the previous seasons. Reckoned as one of the leading white-ball openers in India, Padikkal will be up against Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj, two bowlers who have being doing well in the powerplays/death overs. RR head coach Kumar Sangakkara has been full of praise for Padikkal and Jos Buttler. (see video)
Hello everyone, welcome to this space. After an embarrassing nine-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers face Rajasthan Royals today in IPL 2022. You will get all the updates and live scores related to the match here. Stay connected!
Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.Check our Plans