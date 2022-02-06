Live Streaming Of PSL 2022, Karachi Kings Vs Islamabad United: Watch Pakistan Super League, Match 14 Live

Winless Karachi Kings will eye their first win of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 season when they face third-place Islamabad United on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

Babar Azam's Kings have lost all four matches played so far in PSL 2022. The 2020 champions came close to registering the season's first win on Friday, but ended up losing to Peshawar Zalmi by nine runs despite the skipper's brilliant 90 off 63.

Before that, they have suffered three defeats against defending champions Multan Sultans by seven wickets, vs Quetta Gladiators by eight wickets and vs Lahore Qalandars by 6 wickets.

Shadab Khan's Islamabad United have also played four matches, but they have two wins -- against Peshawar Zalmi by nine wickets and vs Quetta Gladiators by 43 runs. The defeates were against Multan Sultans by 43 runs and vs Lahore Qalandars by eight runs.

Karachi Kings are at the bottom of the PSL points table, while Islamabad are third with four points. Unbeaten Multan Sultans lead the table with 10 points from five matches. Lahore Qalandar are second with six points from four matches. Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators are fourth and fifth with four and two points respectively.

Head-to-head

This is their 17th meeting. Islamabad United lead the head-to-head record 10-6. Last season, Islamabad completed a league double over Karachi.

Match and telecast details

Match : 14th match of Pakistan Super League 2022, Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United

Date : February 6 (Sunday), 2022

Time : 8:00 PM IST/ 7:30 PM local

Venue : National Stadium, Karachi

TV Channels : Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming : SonyLIV

In Pakistan : A Sports, PTV Sports, Ten Sports, Daraz, Tapmad and Cricwick.

Elsewhere...

Willow TV (North America), Flow Sports (Caribbean), Sky Sports (United Kingdom), Sky Sport (New Zealand) and SuperSport (Africa).

Playing XIs in the last match

Karachi Kings (vs Peshawar Zalmi) : Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Ian Cockbain, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Nabi, Lewis Gregory, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Taha, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Imran.

Islamabad United (vs Lahore Qalandars) : Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Mubasir Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Waqas Maqsood.

Squads

Karachi Kings : Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Ian Cockbain, Mohammad Nabi, Aamer Yamin, Imad Wasim, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Taha, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Imran, Joe Clarke, Mohammad Ilyas, Jordan Thompson, Rohail Nazir, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Amir, Talha Ahsan, Qasim Akram, Tom Lammonby.