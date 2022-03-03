Live Streaming Of PAK Vs AUS, 1st Test: When And Where To Watch Historic Pakistan Vs Australia Cricket Match

Pakistan will host Australia in Test cricket for the first time in 24 years when they meet in Rawalpindi on February 4 (Friday). The first Test match of Australia's tour of Pakistan 2022 will be telecast live on Sony Pictures Sports Network in India. Fans can also live stream the match on SonyLiv. (More Cricket News)

The last time Australia played a Test in Pakistan was way back in 1988 at National Stadium, Karachi, in a three-match series that the visitors had won 1-0 thanks to an innings and 99 runs victory in Rawalpindi. But the two teams have been playing Test in Australia and also in the UAE, the designated 'home' for Pakistan during those turbulent times.

Now, Pakistan are confident that it can pull of incident-free series against 'high profile' teams. In fact, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) just successfully conducted its T20 League, the PSL at home.

To mark the historic PAK vs AUS Test series, both the cricket boards -- PCB and Cricket Australia -- have agreed to name the trophy the Benaud-Qadir Trophy, honouring the two legendary leg-spinners Richie Benaud of Australia and Pakistan’s Abdul Qadir.

But inclement weather and a recent spurt of COVID-19 cases have seemingly dampened the preparations ahead of the first Test. The rain in Rawalpindi on Thursday kept both teams in their hotels and more rain is forecast for the last three days of the match.

Also, there's at least one positive COVID-19 case in both the camps, with Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf ruled out of the first Test. Australia's spin bowling consultant, Fawad Ahmed also tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday and he will remain in isolation for the next five days.

The series is part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship.

Match and telecast details

Match : 1st Test match of Australia's tour of Pakistan, 2022.

Days : From March 4 to March 8, 2022

Time : Daily start time 10:30 AM IST/10:00 AM local

Venue : Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

TV Channels : Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels

Live Streaming : SonyLiv

PTV Sports, the local broadcaster of the series, will telecast all the Pakistan vs Australia 2022 matches live.

In Australia, Foxtel will broadcast all the PAK vs AUS 2022 live matches. Live streaming will be available on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports.

Cricket fans can also stream Pakistan vs Australia 2022 matches via ICC TV.

Head-to-head

This is their 67th meeting in Test cricket. Australia lead Pakistan 33-15 in head-to-head record. 18 matches have ended in draws. In the last ten matches, Australia have won five and Pakistan four.

In Pakistan, Australia have won only twice in 19 matches with the host taking the honours in seven matches. Ten Tests have ended in draws.

Overall, this is Pakistan's 442nd Test match. They have a win-loss record of 145-134. For Australia, this will be their 840th Test, with a win-loss record of 398-226.

Pakistan and Australia have played 25 Test series. Australia lead Pakistan 13-7 in the series head-to-head record. Five series have ended in draws.

Pakistan are unbeaten in their last four Test series, winning three -- against South Africa, Zimbabwe and Bangladesh.

Australia won their last series, Ashes (vs England) after losing to India at home. Before that, they were unbeaten in four Test series.

Likely XIs

Pakistan : Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah.

Australia : David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (vc), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Squads

Pakistan : Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, and Zahid Mahmood.