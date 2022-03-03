Thursday, Mar 03, 2022
PAK Vs AUS: Fawad Ahmed, Australia’s Spin-Bowling Consultant, Tests Positive For COVID-19 Before 1st Test

Australia are visiting Pakistan for the first time in 24 years and will play three Tests, three ODIs and a T20 international.

Fawad Ahmed (L) was a part of the Lahore Qalandars contingent that won the PSL 2022. Twitter (@ACA_Players)

Updated: 03 Mar 2022 11:38 am

Australia’s spin bowling consultant Fawad Ahmed has been forced into isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of the team’s three-Test series against hosts Pakistan, starting on Friday.

PAK Vs AUS Live Streaming | Cricket News

“Team medical staff ensured Fawad isolated on his arrival at the hotel and he then returned the positive test after showing mild symptoms,” Cricket Australia said in a statement.

“He will remain isolated for at least five days – as per government regulations – and will only come out of that isolation after he returns two negative tests and is symptom-free.

“Members of the Australia touring party self-test regularly and undergo regular testing from external medical practitioners.” All Australian players returned negative for the virus on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old was roped in as a spin consultant after Sridharan Sriram was unavailable for the tour. Earlier this week, Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf had tested positive for the virus, making him doubtful for the opening Test.

Interestingly, both Fawad Ahmed and Haris Rauf were a part of the Lahore Qalandars contingent that won the Pakistan Super League 2022.  

Australia are touring Pakistan after 24 years and will play for the Benaud-Qadir Trophy to mark the occasion. The first Test will be held in Rawalpindi from March 4 to 8, followed by the second Test in Karachi from March 12 to 16 and third Test in Lahore from March 21-25.

It will be followed by three ODIs and a one-off T20, all of which will be played in Rawalpindi between March 29 and April 5. Since Australia’s Test team’s last tour in 1998, Pakistan has been hosting their home series against them at neutral venues.

