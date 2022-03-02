Wednesday, Mar 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Pakistan Vs Australia 2022: PAK Vs AUS Test Series Named Benaud-Qadir Trophy

The PBC confirmed the new trophy would be named to honor two legendary leg-spinners: Richie Benaud of Australia and Pakistan’s Abdul Qadir.

Pakistan Vs Australia 2022: PAK Vs AUS Test Series Named Benaud-Qadir Trophy
Captains Babar Azam of Pakistan and Pat Cummins of Australia pose with Test series trophy. Courtesy: Twitter (@TheRealPCB)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Mar 2022 2:45 pm

Australia will play for the Benaud-Qadir Trophy to mark its first cricket Test series in Pakistan in 24 years. (More Cricket News)

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday confirmed the new trophy would be named to honor two legendary leg-spinners: Richie Benaud of Australia and Pakistan’s Abdul Qadir.

Related stories

PAK Vs AUS: Haris Rauf Tests Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of Historic First Test At Rawalpindi

Live Streaming Of Pakistan Vs Australia Series – When And Where To Watch PAK Vs AUS - Full Schedule

PAK Vs AUS: Steve Smith Fit For Test Series Against Pakistan After Recovering From Concussion  

Benaud led Australia to a 2-0 victory in its inaugural series in Pakistan in 1959 and, after retiring from test cricket, become a widely-known TV commentator. Qadir had a rich haul of 45 wickets in 11 test matches against Australia.

“I am delighted to give my approval for Richie’s name to be on this trophy alongside that of Abdul Qadir,” Benaud’s wife, Daphne, said in a statement issued by the PCB. “Richie had a very high regard for Abdul and the fact that both were leg-spinners has a nice ring to it.”

The PCB said that Cricket Australia has agreed to present the Benaud-Qadir trophy at the end of each men’s test series played between the two countries.

PCB chief executive Faisal Hasnain said there could be no better way to launch the historic series than in the names of two “absolute legends and icons of this great game.”

Both captains -- Pat Cummins of Australia and Babar Azam of Pakistan -- unveiled the trophy at the Pindi Cricket Stadium two days ahead of the series-opening test.

“We really are standing on the shoulders of these greats of the past who helped to grow and popularize the game, and if my team can collect that trophy at the end of this series then it really would be the perfect end to the test part of this historic tour,” Cummins said.

Azam said cricket greats such as Benaud and Qadir should be recognized and “the game is today healthy, wealthy and strong because of such individuals and their legacy.”

Australia’s test team last toured Pakistan in 1998. Pakistan has hosted its “home” series against Australia in neutral venues since then.

Tags

Sports Cricket Pakistan Vs Australia 2022 Australia In Pakistan 2022 Australis's Tour Of Pakistan 2022 Australia Vs Pakistan Benaud-Qadir Trophy AUS Vs PAK Australia National Cricket Team Pakistan National Cricket Team Richie Benaud Abdul Qadir Rawalpindi, Pakistan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

How Russia's Removal From MSCI Emerging Market Index Could Boost Indian Equities

How Russia's Removal From MSCI Emerging Market Index Could Boost Indian Equities

Shahid Kapoor's Sister Sanah Kapur To Marry Mayank Pahwa

Shahid Kapoor's Sister Sanah Kapur To Marry Mayank Pahwa