Pakistan, who have won seven of their last eight Tests including two at home, count on home advantage as they face Australia in a historic Test series starting at Rawalpindi on Friday. Australia are touring Pakistan after 1998 and look to better their poor record in sub-continental conditions. The teams will be playing for the Benaud-Qadir Trophy, dedicated to legendary leg-spinners Richie Benaud and Abdul Qadir. Follow live cricket scores and updates of PAK vs AUS first Test. (LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING | INDIA vs SRI LANKA LIVE)

11: 41 AM IST: Good Start For Pakistan

Some intent from Pakistan batters in the past 6 overs as they scored 29 off it. The scoring included a six from Abdullah Shafique that came on the ball of Nathan Lyon. Australia have not got any wicket despite some really close chances.

On the other hand, Shafique (29 off 51) has rotated the strike well in comparison to Imam-ul-Haq who is at 12 off 45 balls.

PAK 43/0 (16)

11: 18 AM IST: Just 3 Came Off Last 5 Overs

Pakistan have scored just 3 runs off the last 5 overs, but most importantly, they haven't lost any wicket.

PAK 14/0 (10)

10: 56 AM IST: Australia Lose Review

Mitchell Starc had trapped Imam-ul-Haq in front of the stumps and appealed loud for it. Umpire was unmoved and Australia decided to go upstairs. The ball was found to be going over the stumps.

PAK 11/0 (5)

10:30 AM IST: Game Time

Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq open the batting for Pakistan. Mitchell Starc bowls the first over.

10:29 AM IST: Australian Player Wear Black Armbands

The Australian players have taken the field on Friday with black armbands tied. The gesture has been done to pay homage to legendary Australian wicketkeeper Rodney Marsh who passed away at 74 after suffering a heart attack

10:23 AM IST: A Day To Remember For Virat Kohli

Around 475 kilometres away from Rawalpindi, former India cricketer and batting legend Virat Kohli is playing his 100th Test match. Follow the game (IND Vs SL 1st Test) live here.

10:13 AM IST: Playing XIs

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (w), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

10:04 AM IST: Pakistan Opt To Bat

The hosts have won the toss in Rawalpindi and have opted the bat first against visiting Australian team.

09:56 AM IST: Welcome Guys

Hello everyone and welcome to the live blog of Pakistan Vs Australia 1st Test that kicks off today in Rawalpindi.

Australia play three Test matches within 22 days, part of International Cricket Council’s World Test Championship, before competing in a three-match ODI series and a one-off Twenty20 against Pakistan.

Rain played spoilsport in Australia's build-up for the first Test in Rawalpindi, a venue where Mark Taylor's team had won in 1998. The Pindi pitch looks good for batting and Australia will back their top seven to battle the Pakistan bowling attack which will be led by paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Spin is expected to play a role in this series. With 415 wickets in 105 Test matches, Nathan Lyon will share the major workload of Australian slow bowlers. Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar and uncapped 28-year-old leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson are also in selection contention if Australia opt to go into the first Test with two specialist spinners.

Pakistan suffered a setback when fast bowler Haris Rauf tested positive for COVID-19 and was ruled out of the first Test. Rauf was in contention to make his test debut in his Rawalpindi hometown after fast bowler Hasan Ali and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf were ruled out of the test due to injuries they picked up in the Pakistan Super League last week.