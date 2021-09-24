Advertisement
Friday, Sep 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Pakistan Is Safe, Will Not Host Cricket Matches At Neutral Venus: PCB Official

New Zealand arrived in Pakistan for the first time since 2005 but left without playing a single game. Then England also cancelled their tour.

Pakistan Is Safe, Will Not Host Cricket Matches At Neutral Venus: PCB Official
After the cancellation of the two tours, the PCB had approached a few Boards to arrange an international series at home before the T20 World Cup. | File Photo

Trending

Pakistan Is Safe, Will Not Host Cricket Matches At Neutral Venus: PCB Official
outlookindia.com
2021-09-24T18:02:51+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 24 Sep 2021, Updated: 24 Sep 2021 6:02 pm

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will not consider hosting its home series at neutral venues from now onwards, a senior official said on Friday, asserting that the country is safe to host international games. (More Cricket News)

New Zealand arrived in Pakistan for the first time since 2005 but left without playing a single game, citing a security threat. England also decided to cancel its tour to Pakistan, saying it had players' welfare in mind.

"That is now out of the equation because the security situation in Pakistan is normal and we have everything in place to host any international team. No more neutral venues for us," a PCB official said.

After the cancellation of the two tours, the PCB had approached a few Boards to arrange an international series at home before the T20 World Cup but now it has decided to organise a domestic event.

"Initial talks were held with some boards including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe but it was then decided to focus on the National T20 Championship as all the main players are available for the event and it is a curtain raiser to the World Cup for us now," the official said.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

He said that Sri Lanka players would be in Oman holding a training camp ahead of their World Cup qualifying matches from October 17 as they have to qualify for the Super-12 stage.

"Bangladesh agreed to send a B team and Zimbabwe were also willing to come but we, after discussions, decided that since time was short it was better to focus on the domestic event," he said.

The official said the cancellation of the home series against New Zealand and England was a big setback for the country but it was heartening to see that cricket world had sympathy for Pakistan cricket.

"Nearly everyone believes that Pakistan cricket has been treated badly and deserves to have proper international cricket."

The Board is now planning to send the World Cup squad and reserves a bit earlier to the UAE so that they can settle in properly after completing their quarantine periods.

Asked about the tours by West Indies and Australia, the official said the Board has been in touch with them.

"We know the situation is not perfect after the New Zealand and England withdrawals but what we can do is make the best security arrangements to the satisfaction of the touring sides. We are prepared for every situation now," he said.

Tags

PTI Pakistan Cricket Pakistan national cricket team PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Chennai Win Toss, Bowl First Against Bangalore

RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Chennai Win Toss, Bowl First Against Bangalore

Baroda Hire Dav Whatmore As Head Coach For Upcoming Domestic Cricket Season

PSG Vs Montpellier, Live Streaming: Will Lionel Messi Miss Back-to-back Ligue 1 Matches

Ex-Real Madrid Man Angel Garcia Becomes East Bengal Assistant Coach

Biennial World Cup: European Clubs Accuse FIFA Of Legal Breach

India Women Football Team To Play Multiple International Friendlies Abroad

ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City Sign Brazilian Striker Ygor Catatau On Season-long Loan

IPL 2021: SRH Name Umran Malik As Short-term COVID-19 Replacement For Thangarasu Natarajan

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi Script Big KKR Win Vs MI In IPL 2021

Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi Script Big KKR Win Vs MI In IPL 2021

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Manish Malhotra Parties With Ananya Pandey, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor And Others

Manish Malhotra Parties With Ananya Pandey, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor And Others

More from Sports

Amit Trivedi ‘Hopes’ His Composition For ICC T20 Men’s World Cup 2021 Anthem ‘Resonates Well With Fans’

Amit Trivedi ‘Hopes’ His Composition For ICC T20 Men’s World Cup 2021 Anthem ‘Resonates Well With Fans’

IPL 2021, SRH Vs PBKS: Crisis-laden Sunrisers Hyderabad Clash With Struggling Punjab Kings

IPL 2021, SRH Vs PBKS: Crisis-laden Sunrisers Hyderabad Clash With Struggling Punjab Kings

IPL 2021, DC Vs RR: Title Contenders Delhi Capitals Face Confident Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2021, DC Vs RR: Title Contenders Delhi Capitals Face Confident Rajasthan Royals

Hardik Pandya Getting Closer To Playing: Mumbai Indians Give Latest Update On All-rounder's IPL Return

Hardik Pandya Getting Closer To Playing: Mumbai Indians Give Latest Update On All-rounder's IPL Return

Read More from Outlook

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-Savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-Savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

S.K. Singh / Prestigious tests like JEE and NEET have been breached. A few lakh of rupees can get you an engineering or a medical seat.

Can The Govt Convince Moody’s To Upgrade India’s Sovereign Ratings?

Can The Govt Convince Moody’s To Upgrade India’s Sovereign Ratings?

Neeraj Thakur / While cutting India’s rating, Moody’s had cited policy challenges in addressing a prolonged economic slowdown and its deteriorating fiscal position.

RCB Vs CSK: Kohli And Co Face Dhoni's 'Dad's Army'

RCB Vs CSK: Kohli And Co Face Dhoni's 'Dad's Army'

PTI / RCB would look to shrug off the crushing defeat in the previous outing and get their mojo back.

Hathras: A Poet's Note On A Post-Truth World

Hathras: A Poet's Note On A Post-Truth World

Chinki Sinha / It disturbing but it is important to remember that violence repeats itself in the same ways. Meena Kandasamy's poem is a poem that is invested in the social.

Advertisement