Live Streaming Of Liverpool Vs Real Madrid: Watch UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Final Live

Jurgen Klopp's well-oiled Liverpool were denied the English Premier League title by Manchester City on the final day, but the Reds could still end the season with a treble. All they need to do now is win the UEFA Champions League final on May 29 (India time) in Paris. And standing in their way are the tournament's most successful side, Real Madrid. Don't miss Liverpool vs Real Madrid, UCL final. The match will be telecast live. (More Football News)

In a sensational season, Liverpool have already won League Cup and FA Cup, and finished second in the Premier League by a point. A win against Real Madrid will complete a treble, which will still be a massive feat even for a club steep in history. Liverpool are six-time continental champions, with the last of those coming in the 2018-19 season under Klopp.

Real Madrid are the European royalty in every sense. The club's emblem itself is adorned with a crown on its crest, with the blessings from King Alfonso XIII himself in 1920. The name 'Real' itself means Royal. Add 13 Champions League titles to their roll, and it truly becomes royal. And in Carlo Ancelotti, they have the Boss himself - arguably the most successful coach in club football.

Sunday's final at Stade de France, which was originally scheduled to be held in Saint Petersburg, Russia, will be a third meeting in the final between Liverpool and Real Madrid. Liverpool won in 1980-81 (1-0 in Paris), while Real Madrid won in 2017-18 (3-1 in Kyiv).

Mohamed Salah has already admitted that Liverpool have a "score to settle" against Real Madrid. An injured Salah left the field in tears four years ago following a challenge from the then Madrid captain Sergio Ramos. Besides the Egyptian, the match will also witness some of the finest talents in world football.

But the clash is much more than the players and their goals. It will be a meeting between two different coaches. Jurgen Klopp's so-called "heavy metal football," accentuated by his own touchline theatrics, is poles apart from Carlo Ancelotti's seemingly carefree approach.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid, UCL final - Match and telecast details

Date and timing: Liverpool vs Real Madrid kick-off time in India is 12:30 AM IST on May 29 (Sunday)/21:00 PM Local (CEST).

TV Channels and streaming platforms: Liverpool vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League final will be telecast live on Sony Ten 2 (English), Sony Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Ten 4 (Tamil and Telegu).

Live streaming of Liverpool vs Real Madrid, UCL final will be available on SonyLiv and Jio TV.

For global TV listing, click HERE.

Head-to-head

Real Madrid lead Liverpool 4-3 in the head-to-head records, with one match ending in a draw. Real Madrid have scored 10 as against Liverpool's eight in the previous eight meetings.

In their last meeting (Champions League 2020-21 quarter-finals) the second leg ended 0-0 as Real Madrid completed a 3-1 win on aggregate.

Likely playing XIs:

Liverpool : Alisson Ramses Becker; Andrew Henry Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Job Joel Andre Matip, Trent John Alexander-Arnold; Jordan Brian Henderson, Fabio Henrique Tavares (Fabinho), Naby Laye Keita; Mohamed Salah Hamed Mahrous Ghaly, Sadio Mane, Luis Fernando Diaz Marulanda.