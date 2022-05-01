Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid Boss, Becomes First Manager To Complete Football's 'Grand Slam'

Needing a draw to clinch a record-extending 35th Spanish La Liga title, Real Madrid hammered Espanyol 4-0 in front of a jublinant Santiago Bernabeu crowd on Saturday. The victory helped Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti become the first manager to win titles in all five of Europe's major leagues. (More Football News)

Ancelotti, 62, returned to Real Madrid in June for a second stint after quitting English Premier League, Everton mid-way in the 2021-22 season. He spent 18 months at Goodison Park.

'Don Carlo' has already won domestic titles in Italy's Serie A with AC Milan (2004), France's Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain (2013), English Premier League with Chelsea (2010) and German Bundesliga with Bayern Munich (2017).

The former midfielder also won the Serie A title twice as a payer, in the 1980s.

In his first stint in Madrid, Ancelotti helped the Los Blancos complete 'La Decima' - their tenth 10th European Cup (now, UEFA Champions League) title in 2014. But during his stay there from 2013 to 2015, the Italian failed to win La Liga.

The former Parma manager, who started his managerial career at Reggiana, is also one of only three managers to have won the Champions League three times. He guided AC Milan to continental titles in 2003 and 2007 before leaving for Chelsea.

In fact, he is one of the seven to with Champions League as a player and as a manager. He was part of the victorious AC Milan side that claimed the European Cup in 1989 and 1990.

Regarded as one of the greatest managers of all time, Carlo Ancelotti has also the managerial careers of Zinedine Zidane, Pep Guardiola, Frank Rijkaard, Johan Cruyff, Giovanni Trapattoni and Miguel Munoz.

He has also won the FIFA Club World Cup twice, with AC Milan and Real Madrid.

Overall, he has now won 21 titles as a manager, which also include Coppa Italia, FA Cup, Copa del Rey, German Super Cup, etc.

Real Madrid are now 17 points clear of second-placed Sevilla with four games remaining in La Liga.

Now assisted by his son Davide, Carlo Ancelotti can sign off the season with another trophy with the Champions League crown.

Real Madrid need to overturn Manchester City's 4-3 win in the first leg when the two teams meet again at Santiago Bernabeu Thursday night in their semi-final reverse fixture.

The winners of the tie will meet either Liverpool or Villarreal in the final.