Monday, Jun 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Live Streaming Of India Vs USA, FIH Pro League: Watch IND Vs USA Women's Hockey Match Live

India women will play the USA in the first leg of a double header tie on Tuesday. Get IND-W vs USA-W, FIH Pro League live streaming details.

Live Streaming Of India Vs USA, FIH Pro League: Watch IND Vs USA Women's Hockey Match Live
Get the live streaming details of India women vs USA women FIH Pro League first-leg encounter. HI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jun 2022 9:21 pm

With the FIH World Cup just over 10 days away, the Indian women’s hockey team would look to utilise their last FIH Pro League double-header tie against lowly USA, starting on Tuesday, to address its weak areas ahead of the marquee event to be co-hosted by the Netherlands and Spain. (More Hockey News)

The Indian women produced a remarkable performance in their debut FIH Pro League season, occupying the third spot in the standings with 24 points from 14 games behind Netherlands (32 points) and Argentina, who have already clinched the title with 42 points from 16 games.

Star Sports has the broadcast rights for the FIH Pro League in India. The IND vs USA, women’s FIH Pro League, first-leg match will be live telecast on Star Sports channels from 8 PM IST. Live Streaming of IND vs USA, women’s FIH Pro League, first-leg encounter will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

All the FIH Pro League matches can be watched live on watch.hockey. Registration required.  

Related stories

Women’s FIH Pro League 2021-22: Valiant India Go Down To Argentina 2-3 In Second-Leg Tie

Women’s FIH Pro League 2021-22: Indian Stun Olympic Silver Medallist Argentina In Shoot-Out

Women’s FIH Pro League 2021-22: Belgium Blank Hapless India 5-0 In Antwerp

Belgium are close on the heels of India with 22 points from 14 matches and the Savita Punia-led Indian side would be eyeing to sign off the campaign with wins over the Americans to finish a creditable third. The second match of the double-header will be played on Wednesday.

In their last FIH Pro League tie, India registered a 2-1 shoot-out win (2-2 in regulation time) and a narrow 2-3 loss to Olympic silver medallist team Argentina here over the past weekend. The two matches against the USA will provide Indian to measure their strength ahead of the World Cup beginning on July 1.

“For us, the most important thing is that we could execute our plans and put up an improved performance over the weekend against Argentina. However, we could have done better, but I feel these matches are a confidence booster for us ahead of the World Cup,” India captain Savita said.

“There is still room for improvement for us and we look forward to plugging the loopholes in the matches against the USA. We've gained good momentum and hopefully, we will finish our debut Pro League campaign with good results,” she added.

With the World Cup just around the corner, Savita said the team is shaping up really well for the quadrennial tournament. USA are lying at the bottom of the FIH Pro League standings with just five points from 12 games.

In the World Cup, the Indian women's hockey team is placed in Pool B along with England, China and New Zealand. India will kick off their campaign against England on July 3 in Amstelveen, Netherlands.

Details of India vs USA Hockey Match

Match: FIH Pro League 2021-22, India vs USA, First-Leg Tie

Date: June 21 (Tuesday), 2022

Time: 8:00 PM IST/4:30 PM local

Venue: Hazelaarweg Stadion, Rotterdam,The Netherland

India vs USA, Women’s Hockey Head-To-Head Record

India women have played USA six times winning just once. The Americans won four time while one game ended in a draw.

Tags

Sports Hockey India Women's National Hockey Team USA Women's National Hockey Team FIH Pro League Savita Punia Deep Grace Ekka FIH World Cup Hockey World Cup
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read