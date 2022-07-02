Live Streaming Of India Vs England, FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022: Watch IND-W Vs ENG-W Live

No more considered as pushovers, a rejuvenated India would seek revenge against England when the two sides open their Pool B campaign in the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 on Sunday. The India women vs England women encounter will be telecast live in India from 8 PM IST. (More Hockey News)

The Indian women's hockey team would be eager to settle scores against a side that shattered their bronze medal hopes in last year's Tokyo Olympics. India came close to claiming their maiden Olympic medal, only to lose 3-4 against England, who are playing as Great Britain in the showpiece.

But going into the tournament, the Indians would be high on confidence, especially after finishing a creditable third in their maiden outing in the FIH Pro League. India's best performance in the hockey World Cup was a fourth-place finish at the inaugural edition in 1974.

But since achieving a historic fourth place in Tokyo Games, the team has been on a phenomenal rise. The Indian women's team achieved its best-ever world ranking, the sixth position in May and then gave some top teams of the world a run for their money in the FIH Pro League.

The Indian team finished on the podium ahead of strong sides like Belgium, Australia and England. Experienced goalkeeper Savita Punia performed captaincy responsibilities brilliantly since taking over from talismanic Rani Rampal, who has been sidelined since the Tokyo Games due to a hamstring injury.

Savita has been in stellar form, while she will have young and energetic back-up in Bichu Devi Kharibam. The backline will be under the watchful eyes of vice-captain Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Udita and Nikki Pradhan, while the responsibility of building the attacks will be on the shoulders of Sushila Chanu, Neha Goyal, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Jyoti, Nisha and Monika.

Salima Tete, who has been in terrific form and is known for electrifying runs down the flanks, will need to play the linking role. The responsibility of scoring goals will be on experienced Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur and Sharmila Devi.

Even though it is well-oiled squad, India will definitely miss the experience and services of Rani. India finished eight in the last edition in 2018, but they are hoping for their first podium finish in this edition of the tournament and going by their form and recent results, it is definitely not impossible.

England's best result in the World Cup is a bronze medal in the 2010 edition in Rosario, Argentina. Besides, they also finished fourth in 1990 in Sydney. There is hardly anything to differentiate between the two sides. England are placed fourth in world rankings while India are at sixth.

Head-To-Head

England women are way ahead of India women when it comes to head-to-head record. Out of seven matches played between the two teams, England women have won three and lost one. Three games ended in draws.

When Is IND-W vs ENG-W, FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022, Match?

The India vs England Pool B match will be played on July 3 (Sunday) at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen from 8 PM IST.

How To Watch IND-W vs ENG-W, FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022, Live?

Star Sports First and Star Sports First HD will live telecast the India women vs England women, FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup 2022 match. Live streaming of India vs England match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar platform on all android and apple devices.

India Squad Vs England

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (c), Bichu Devi Kharibam; Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vc), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita; Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete; Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi.

Replacement Players: Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sangita Kumari.

Head Coach: Janneke Schopman.