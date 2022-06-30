Live Streaming Of FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022: India's Schedule, Timings, Squad, Where To Watch Live

The 15th edition of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup starts July 1 with a clash between Spain and Canada in a Pool C match. The Netherlands, Record eight-time champions, are the firm favourites to win the title, while India are one of the dark horses. The FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 will be telecast live.

Netherlands and Spain are the co-hosts of FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022. The matches will be played at Terrassa (Spain) and Amstelveen (the Netherlands).

16 teams, representing five confederations, are competing in the tournament. Divided into four pools of four, the group winners qualify for the quarterfinals. And as usual, there will be cross-overs and overall classification matches.

Pools

Pool A: The Netherlands, Germany, Ireland and Chile;

Pool B: England, New Zealand, India and Chine;

Pool C: Argentina, Spain, South Korea and Canada.

Pool D: Australia, Belgium, Japan and South Africa.

Winners list

The Netherlands (8): 1974, 1978, 1983, 1986, 1990, 2006, 2014, 2018;

Argentina (2): 2022, 2010;

Australia (2): 1994, 1998;

Germany (2): 1976, 1981.

India's best finish was fourth in the inaugural edition (1974) at Mandelieu, France. They have since competed in 1978 (7th), 1983 (11th), 1998 (12th), 2006 (11th), 2010 (9th), 2018 (8th).

The Netherlands thrashed Ireland 6-0 in 2018 final. India lost to Ireland in the quarterfinal on penalties (3-1). Spain finished third after beating Australia 3-1 in the playoff.

Germany, hosts England, Argentina and India made the top eight.

Where to watch FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 matches in India?

The FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 will be telecast live on the Star Sports First TV channel in India.

Live streaming will be on Disney+ Hotstar.

India's schedule at FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022

July 3: India vs England - 8:00 PM IST;

July 5: India vs China - 8:00 PM IST;

July 7: India vs New Zealand - 11:00 PM IST;

July 9-12: Crossover and position matches;

July 12-14: Quarter-finals and position matches;

July 16-17: Semi-finals and position matches;

July 18: Final - 1:00 AM IST.

Indian team for FIH Women's World Cup 2022