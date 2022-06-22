Live Streaming Of England Vs New Zealand, Third Test: Where To Watch ENG Vs NZ Match Live

Having already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, England would be looking to complete a whitewash against New Zealand in the third and final Test match at Leeds starting on Thursday (June 23). The England vs New Zealand 3rd Test starts at 3.30 PM IST. (More Cricket News)

The brand new era under captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum began well for England. If former skipper Joe Root was England’s hero in their first Test win at Lord’s, Jonny Bairstow’s quickfire 77-ball century on the final day of the second Test won the hosts the match and series.

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the England vs New Zealand Test series in India. Sony Sports channels will live telecast the England vs New Zealand third Test. Viewers can also catch the live streaming of England vs New Zealand third Test on the Sony LIV app.

Team News

England: The hosts have named Surrey seamer Jamie Overton for the third and final Test against New Zealand. The 28-year-old will join his twin brother Craig in the squad.

New Zealand: The visitors, on the other hand, are plagued with COVID-19 and injuries ahead of the third Test. Devon Conway and Michael Bracewell are two players down with the virus and are currently in isolation. Wicketkeeper Cam Fletcher and fast bowling all-rounder Kyle Jamieson have picked up injuries.

New Zealand have named Dane Cleaver as backup wicketkeeper for the third Test. Cleaver is also the cousin of captain Kane Williamson, who tested positive for COVID-19 on the eve of the second Test. The right-hander is expected to be back for the final Test.

England Vs New Zealand Head-To-Head

England have played New Zealand 109 times in Test matches. England have won 50 while losing 47. 12 Tests ended in draws.

England squad for 3rd Test vs NZ: Ben Stokes (C), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Ollie Pope, Joe Root.