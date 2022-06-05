ENG Vs NZ: Joe Root Century Helps England Beat New Zealand By 5 Wickets In First Test

England on Sunday defeated New Zealand by five wickets in the first Test of the three-match series between the sides at Lord’s. Chasing 277 to win, Joe Root’s unbeaten 115 helped the Three Lions reach home in the first session of the fourth day.

England were reduced to 69/4 at one stage in the game but a 90-run stand between Root and Ben Stokes (54) took them out of hot water. Stokes lost his wicket to Kyle Jamieson but Root continued to hold one end tight. Ben Foakes, who came in after Stokes' departure, scored a crucial 32 not out off 92 balls to help the team’s cause.

Meanwhile, Root also became the second England batter and 14th overall to reach the milestone of 10,000 runs. He became the joint-youngest to achieve the feat. The record was earlier held individually by former England batsman Alastair Cook.

On the other hand, Jamieson returned figures of 4/79 in the final innings with Trent Boult picking one for 73. Rest all the Kiwi bowlers remained wicketless.

Earlier, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat first but debutant Matty Potts (4/13), a right-arm pacer, and veteran James Anderson (4/66) ran through the spine of the Kiwi batters and bundled them out for 132.

In return, New Zealand put a good effort with the ball and bowled out England for 141 as Tim Southee claimed 4/55 and Trent Boult picked 3/21.

In their second innings, New Zealand improved well with the bat as Daryl Mitchell (108) and Tom Blundell (96) guided them to 285 all-out. Potts (3/55) once again found himself among wickets.

Though New Zealand started well in the final innings, the knocks of Root and Stokes kept them at bay since the fall of the fourth wicket.

“Amazing, great Test match always seems to be with England v New Zealand, especially at Lord's. Summer is always special, regardless of captaincy, always a special feeling to start with a win. I really enjoyed the first week working with him (Brendon McCullum). We obviously got to a great start and pleased with how everyone operated the last week. The game ebbed and flowed and no-one really ever had the upper hand at any stage, to chase down 279 on this wicket is fantastic,” said newly-appointed Test captain of England, Ben Stokes.

England and New Zealand face each other next on June 10 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham where the second Test kicks off. The two sides will play the final Test match at Headingley, Leeds starting June 23.