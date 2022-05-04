Live Streaming Of Delhi Capitals Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2022: Watch DC Vs SRH Cricket Match Live

Delhi Capitals face a must-win situation to keep their shoddy IPL 2022 campaign alive when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday at the Brabourne Stadium. With eight points from nine games, Delhi Capitals are seventh in the IPL 2022 table.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad started with two losses before winning five consecutive matches on the bounce. The Kane Williamson-led side have lost their last two games and are placed fourth in the table.

DC Vs SRH LIVE STREAMING – WHERE TO SEE

The Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad game will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Viewers can also catch the live streaming of Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad game on Disney+ Hotstar on all their android and apple devices.

TEAM NEWS

Delhi Capitals: Head coach Ricky Ponting has invested a lot on all-rounder Lalit Yadav but modest returns of 137 runs and four wickets from nine games don't do justice to his enormous potential. Anrich Nortje's retention has backfired badly as the South African quick has hardly been of use and save Kuldeep Yadav (17 wickets) and partly Khaleel Ahmed (11), none of the other bowlers have looked menacing.

Mustafizur Rahaman has been good in patches but far from being the skiddy customer that he was between 2015-18. Skipper Rishabh Pant (234 from nine games) showed glimpses of his destructive power but the team would want more from its skipper who is more than capable of hammering any attack into submission.

Prithvi Shaw, who had started the tourney on a bright note hasn't been in his element in last few games and David Warner would ideally like to convert one of his fifties into a hundred. Shardul Thakur's quickish medium-fast bowling could test the SRH line-up.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: SRH's batting in their five wins mainly relied on Abhishek, Aiden Markram (263 in nine games) and Rahul Tripathi (228 in nine games). Young opener Abhishek Sharma has been consistently giving good starts for SRH.

Skipper Kane Williamson hasn't really set the stage on fire but the Kiwi would definitely like to be the one to make a difference soon. SRH will miss the services of all-rounder Washington Sundar with a hand injury, and probably, Jagadeesha Suchith will be bowling his slow left-arm orthodox.

Delhi Capitals will be wary of the opponent’s bowling attack that has Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan and Marco Jansen who would be coming relentlessly to increase their points tally from 10 to 12.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Both teams have met each other 20 times with Sunrisers Hyderabad winning 11 and losing eight. One game ended in a tie. Delhi Capitals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super over after the match ended in a tie.

VENUE AND PITCH

The Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai from 7:30 PM IST. The pitch at Brabourne Stadium has always been high-scoring and on Thursday it is likely to remain the same. In the last game at this venue, Gujarat Titans chased down Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 170/6.

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan