DC Vs SRH, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Scores: David Warner On Song, Takes Delhi Capitals To 147/3 In 16 Overs

50-Run Partnership A FOUR from David Warner and the partnership between him and Rovman Powell is now of 50 runs in only 30 balls. DC are all set for a big total. If things go well for them, they can even get 200 from here. DC 135/3 (14)

SIX A short ball from Karthik Tyagi and David Warner flicks it beautifully over fine leg fence for a SIX. He is scoring at a strike rate of over 160 and DC would want him to continue doing that. They have lost wickets at crucial junctures but Warner's knock has kept them going. DC 123/3 (13)

Fifty For Warner 11.1 - A short ball from Umran Malik and David Warner smahes it for a FOUR at cow corner. With it he races to his 54th IPL fifty and fourth this season. He gets there in 34 balls. He has looked extremely settled and comfortable today. 11 runs came off the over and it must be noted that Malik bowled a 154.8 kmph delivery in it. DC 112/3 (12)

Can Williamson Do Better? Given that Rovman Powell is new to crease, Kane Williamson could have gone for an attacking field when he was on strike. The Kiwi skipper decided to stay with defensive field and Powell survived as the ball took the edge of his bat on one occasion and the it flew through the vacant slip region. DC 91/3 (10)

WICKET Poor luck for Rishabh Pant. He hit Shreyas Gopal for hat-trick of SIXES and a FOUR before chopping one outside off delivery on the stumps. Just when DC get going, SRH somehow manage to chip in with a wicket. DC 85/3 (9)

400th T20 SIX For Warner 7.5 - In the slot from Aiden Markram and David Warner hits it over long-on quite comfortably. With this he races to 400 SIXES in T20 cricket. 11 runs came off the over. DC 62/2 (8)

Poor Start For Tyagi Karthik Tyagi conceded 11 runs off his first over for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also bowled a no-ball in the over to provide momentum to David Warner who utilized it completely to hit two FOURS. Warner's batting looks well controlled tonight. DC 50/2 (6)

WICKET Sean Abbott has got the wicket of Mitchell Marsh (10 off 7). It was bowled through wobble seam and the ball stuck to the pitch before it could hit the upper part of Marsh's bat and go into the hands of Abbott. Just when it seemed DC got the momentum, they have lost another wicket. DC 37/2 (4.2)

Move Backfires Kane Williamson decided to hand Umran Malik an over and the latter conceded 21 runs off it. David Warner hit him for two FOURS and one SIX. The Australian utilized the pace of Malik beautifully. DC 33/1 (4)

Bhuvneshwar Stars Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceded first run off his bowling on the sixth ball of his second over. He cramped David Warner for room and made him play five dot balls in the over before conceding a single. DC 12/1 (3)

Lucky Warner David Warner had mishit a Sean Abbott delivery and the catch could have gone into the hands of fielder at cover, but luckily to him, the ball just found a way to fly between fielders and run for a FOUR. DC 11/1 (2)

WICKET 0.5 - Brilliant bowling from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He never let Mandeep Singh settle at the crease and eventually produces an edge off his bat and Rishabh Pant collected the catch comfortably. It's wicket maiden from Bhuvneshwar. He utilized the swing on offer beautifully. DC 0/1 (1)

It's Game Time David Warner is all set to bat against his former team SRH tonight. He is at the non-striker's end and it is Mandeep Singh who takes the strike. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the new ball in hand. Here we go!

Three Debutants For SRH Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal and Sean Abbott make their Sunrisers Hyderabad debuts tonight. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have replaced Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Mustafizur Rahman and Chetan Sakariya with Anrich Nortje, Mandeep Singh, Ripal Patel and Khaleel Ahmed.

Playing XIs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (w), Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

SRH Bowl First Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals.

David Warner Vs Umran Malik Both Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will look for sparkling starts from their openers. Both teams have quality bowlers and the openers on either side can set the trend of this contest. David Warner will be the man to watch. He has been in good form and the Aussie wants to score a 100 today. Warner's match-up with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umran Malik should be a treat to watch.

Rahul Tripathi Key While Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma have given SRH decent starts, Rahul Tripathi's contribution at No. 3 will be crucial. Tripathi has an impressive strike rate of 172 this season and will be under pressure to keep this momentum going considering the fact that Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur and Mustafizur Rahman have been able to tie him down.