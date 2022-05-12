Live Streaming Of CSK Vs MI, IPL 2022: Where To Get, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head

Two most successful teams in IPL history - Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians - face each other in the in the 59th match of IPL 2022 on Thursday night. Both the teams are struggling at the bottom of the table. While last-placed Mumbai are already out of playoff race, second-last Chennai have an outside chance.

LIVE STREAMING - WHERE TO SEE LIVE

The Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians encounter can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Viewers will also able to catch the CSK vs MI live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on their android and apple mobiles and tablets. Time: 7:30 PM IST

TEAM NEWS

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of IPL 2022 and CSK won’t be affected by that as they are coming on the back of a 91-run win over Delhi Capitals that too when the southpaw was benched. An encounter against old-foes Mumbai means CSK captain MS Dhoni will again be the cynosure of all eyes as the player had snatched a victory from the jaws of defeat for his side in first leg. Meanwhile, Devon Conway will also be the centre of attraction as the batter is coming on the back of three consecutive fifties. On the bowling front, CSK would hope from Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh and Moeen Ali to perform in unison like they did in the preceding game against DC.

Mumbai Indians: While Ishan Kishan has gained his form of late, skipper Rohit Sharma continues to perform in patches. At a time when Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled out, the likes of Tilak Varma and Tim David need to take more responsibility. One of the biggest problems for MI is the poor form of Kieron Pollard this season. In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah is back to form but he needs support from other bowlers - Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith and Kumar Kartikeya Singh.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Both Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have played 33 matches against each other. MI have won 19 of them while CSK have won 14. When the two teams met in the first leg of IPL 2022, CSK had defeated MI by 3 wickets.

VENUE AND PITCH

CSK and MI play their IPL 2022 match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. In the last six games at the venue, teams chasing first have won four games, while the defending teams have won two. In the most recent two games, the surface has provided a belter which means the captain that wins the toss would like to chase first on the pitch.

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shivam Dube, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Tilak Varma, Dewald Brewis, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat

