Thursday, May 12, 2022
CSK Vs MI, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Mumbai Indians Bowl First Against Chennai Super Kings

The season may be over for Mumbai Indians but a clash with Chennai Super Kings is always special. Follow here IPL 2022 live cricket scores of CSK vs MI.

Mumbai Indians play for pride while Chennai Super Kings can still make IPL 2022 playoffs. Get CSK vs MI live cricket scores. Photo: IPL

Updated: 12 May 2022 7:21 pm

A vintage MS Dhoni-special bailed Chennai Super Kings out against Mumbai Indians in their first-round IPL 2022 clash at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on April 21. Matches between CSK vs MI have always been interesting. On Thursday at Wankhede Stadium, Chennai Super Kings will need to win to keep their slim hopes of making the IPL playoffs, where Gujarat Titans have already qualified and Lucknow Super Giants are a win away from sealing a spot. Ravindra Jadeja-less Chennai have eight points from 11 games and if they can beat Mumbai, GT and Rajasthan Royals, Dhoni's men will have a mathematical chance to qualify. Mumbai Indians have already started planning for the next season. While they will attempt to extend their 19-14 win-loss record against CSK, the five-time champions may experiment with their middle-order where Suryakumar Yadav will be absent due to injury. Follow live cricket scores and updates of CSK vs MI.

  • 12 May 2022 / 7:21 PM

    Eleswhere...

    Down Under, former Australian Test captain Tim Paine fails to get a Tasmania contract.

  • 12 May 2022 / 7:11 PM

    Playing XIs

    "Keeping an eye on the future," Mumbai Indians have made two changes. Kieron Pollard makes way for debutant Tristan Stubbs. Hrithik Shokeen in for Murugan Ashwin. Chennai Super Kings are unchanged.

    Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.

    Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith.

  • 12 May 2022 / 7:05 PM

    Toss

    Rohit Sharma wins the toss and Mumbai Indians will bowl first against Chennai Super Kings.

  • 12 May 2022 / 7:03 PM

    Slight Delay

    Well, the floodlights have gone off. MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma are already with the match referee in the middle.

  • 12 May 2022 / 6:58 PM

    Pitch Report

    Matthew Hayden with the pitch report for the official broadcaster. He feels, it's "not every dry. Very good pitch" and advises batting first. He reckons, 175 is a good score.

    Tristan Stubbs will make his Mumbai Indians debut tonight.

  • 12 May 2022 / 6:40 PM

    Finally, A Dependable Pair!

    Chennai Super Kings seems to have finally found a stable batting pair in Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad. In their last match against Delhi Capitals, Conway’s blistering 87 off 49 balls gave Chennai an impressive total of 208 for 6 with his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad making 41. Conway seems to be a good replacement for Faf du Plessis.

  • 12 May 2022 / 6:29 PM

    Jasprit Bumrah Arrives

    Jasprit Bumrah took a career-best five-for in MI's last match against Kolkata Knight Riders and yet finished on the losing side. Bumrah has a good record against MS Dhoni. That should set up a thrilling finish if the CSK vs MI match comes to that tonight. Dhoni needs four more sixes to become the first Chennai Super Kings batsman to complete a double century of sixes in IPL.

  • 12 May 2022 / 6:22 PM

    Welcome To CSK Vs MI Live Blog

    Chennai Super Kings will look to do a double against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede on Thursday evening. They had won the first-round match by three wickets, thanks to Dhoni's robust finish. MI will certainly play for pride and Rohit Sharma will hopefully rise to the occasion. Mumbai fans will also hope for a 'crorepati' innings from Ishan Kishan.

Sports Cricket IPL 2022 Indian Premier League Live Cricket Scores IPL Playoffs Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians MS Dhoni Devon Conway Darren Bravo Rohit Sharma Ishan Kishan Jasprit Bumrah
