IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja, Chennai Super Kings All-rounder, Ruled Out Of Tournament

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out for the remainder of IPL 2022 on Wednesday. The former CSK skipper Jadeja, who has had a poor outing this season so far, has been ruled out of the tournament due to a rib injury.

Ravindra Jadeja led CSK in the first eight games in IPL 2022 before handing the baton back to MS Dhoni. Under the southpaw, CSK lost six out of the eight games while they managed to win only two. As a player also, Jadeja had a forgettable outing as he managed to score only 116 runs across 10 matches besides picking five wickets.

"Ravindra Jadeja reported a bruised rib and was unavailable for Chennai Super Kings' game against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. He was under observation and based on medical advice he has been ruled out for the rest of the IPL season," said CSK in an official statement.

Two days before the start of IPL 2022, MS Dhoni had handed the CSK captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja. But after the southpaw failed to lead the side properly in first eight games, he passed the baton back to Dhoni. At that time, the CSK franchise had said that Ravindra Jadeja left captaincy to focus more on his game.

"Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK. MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game," CSK had said in a statement.

On the other hand, CSK have looked a different side under MS Dhoni in IPL 2022 as the player led the team to two wins in three games. CSK currently have eight points from 11 matches but their chances to qualify for the playoffs are extremely slim.