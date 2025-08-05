Leny Yoro Eyes 'Revenge' Season For Manchester United In 2025-26 Premier League

Leny Yoro believes the 2025-26 Premier League season “will be different” for Manchester United as they seek “revenge” against their rivals.
United finished 15th in the league last season, their lowest in top-flight football since they were relegated in 1974.
Ruben Amorim, who took over from Erik ten Hag during the last campaign, has had a promising pre-season campaign so far.
The Red Devils won the Premier League Summer Series against Everton, Bournemouth and West Ham, while they have also added Mathues Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo to their squad.
Yoro, 19, started in just 12 of his 21 Premier League appearances last season as he recovered from an ankle injury.
However, the centre-back is optimistic, and motivated to prove United’s doubters wrong, heading into the new league campaign.
“When you play for Manchester United, you need to have the mindset of being the best version of yourself,” said Yoro.
“I think what we did last season was a mistake for us. When you're Manchester United, you cannot be at this position. The fans know it, everyone knows it. I think we understand this.
“This season will be different for us. It will be like revenge from last season. We need to do better.
“We are a big club. There are a lot of people that want us to fail, and we know that. But there are also a lot of people that want us to do it, to do great things. We just focus on the fans, you know.
“We don't care about what they say outside, about the media, everyone said b******* about us last year.
“But I understand because we didn't do really well. This season will be different, I hope for us. We don't need to listen to this and just be focused on ourselves.”
Manchester United kick-off their campaign against Arsenal at Old Trafford on August 17.