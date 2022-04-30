Saturday, Apr 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Ravindra Jadeja Hands Chennai Super Kings Captaincy Back To MS Dhoni Midway In IPL 2022

Under Ravindra Jadeja, defending champions Chennai Super Kings have won just two games out of eight matches so far. CSK are ninth in the IPL 2022 points table.

Ravindra Jadeja Hands Chennai Super Kings Captaincy Back To MS Dhoni Midway In IPL 2022
After taking over captaincy from Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni will be leading CSK vs SRH on Sunday. IPL

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Apr 2022 8:50 pm

In a turn of events, Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja has handed back the captaincy to Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the franchise announced on social media on Saturday. Dhoni, who had been CSK captain since the inaugural edition in 2008, relinquished his position just two days before the start of IPL 2022. 

MI vs RR LiveIPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

However, under Jadeja, CSK have failed miserably, winning just two games out of eight matches and are languishing at ninth in IPL 2022 points table.

Related stories

IPL 2022, RR Vs MI, Live Cricket Scores: Mumbai Indians Keep Rajasthan Royals (91/3) In Check

Lucknow Super Giants All-Rounder Deepak Hooda Hits 600th Six Of IPL 2022 – Statistical Highlights

IPL 2022, GT Vs RCB: David Miller, Rahul Tewatia Help Gujarat Titans Ease Past Royal Challengers Bangalore - Highlights

"Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK. MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game," CSK said in a statement.

Jadeja's own game has also suffered due to the pressure that comes with leadership responsibility as he has scored only 112 runs and taken five wickets in the eight games so far. Chennai Super Kings are the most consistent side in the history of the IPL having made the playoffs 11 times so far, all under MS Dhoni.

Tags

Sports IPL Cricket IPL 2022 Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Ravindra Jadeja MS Dhoni Mahendra Singh Dhoni Indian Premier League 2022 Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read