Ravindra Jadeja Hands Chennai Super Kings Captaincy Back To MS Dhoni Midway In IPL 2022

In a turn of events, Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja has handed back the captaincy to Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the franchise announced on social media on Saturday. Dhoni, who had been CSK captain since the inaugural edition in 2008, relinquished his position just two days before the start of IPL 2022.

However, under Jadeja, CSK have failed miserably, winning just two games out of eight matches and are languishing at ninth in IPL 2022 points table.

"Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK. MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game," CSK said in a statement.

Jadeja's own game has also suffered due to the pressure that comes with leadership responsibility as he has scored only 112 runs and taken five wickets in the eight games so far. Chennai Super Kings are the most consistent side in the history of the IPL having made the playoffs 11 times so far, all under MS Dhoni.