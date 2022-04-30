IPL 2022, RR Vs MI, Live Cricket Scores: Can Winless Mumbai Indians Spoil Rajasthan Royals' Party?

Mumbai Indians have lost 8 straight matches in IPL 2022 while Rajasthan Royals look for their 4th win on the trot on Saturday at DY Patil Stadium. Get here RR vs MI live cricket scores.
Rajasthan Royals, looking solid to clinch a playoff berth, will be wary of Mumbai Indians, who will throw the kitchen sink to salvage some pride in IPL 2022. Having lost an unprecedented eight matches on the trot this season, MI have no chance to make the last four but can play spoilsport for teams aspiring to make the business-end of the T20 tournament. RR are on a winning spree. If they can collect full points today, the Royals will be on 14 points from nine matches and retain their position in the top two. Saturday's match at DY Patil Stadium will be the second time MI and RR will be clashing this season. RR won Round 1 by 23 runs with Jos Buttler scoring a century. Follow here updates and live cricket scores of Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians.
The performance of the bowlers has been one of the biggest positives for Rajasthan Royals. The pacers, led by Prasidh Krishna, and the spinners, led by Chahal, have worked in tandem in every match. Prasidh Krishna has taken six of his nine IPL 2022 wickets in powerplays, an area of big concern for Mumbai Indians.
Rajasthan Royals will wear a special kit today to remember the late Shane Warne. The Australian legend had guided RR to the first IPL title in 2008 and played the role of mentor even till last season. Can Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin spin some magic, Warney-style?
Mumbai Indians have started planning for IPL 2023 for sure. Their campaign in IPL 2022 is over and a few wins in the remaining matches will be a good way to sign off for the five-time champions. But Rajasthan Royals will take nothing for granted because teams like MI can bounce back any upset a few calculations. We will bring you live scores and updates of RR vs MI here.
