Live Streaming Of CSK Vs GT, IPL 2022: Where To Get, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head

With their title defence over, Chennai Super Kings will play for pride when they face Gujarat Titans in match 62 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday.

TEAM NEWS

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings were handed a five-wicket defeat by Mumbai Indians at the same venue on Thursday. The defeat sealed their fate. The four-time champions are ninth in the ten-team IPL 2022 table with eight points (four wins and eight defeats) from 12 matches.

CSK Likely Playing XI : Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.

Debutants Gujarat Titans have already qualified for the IPL 2022 playoffs. They have 18 points (nine wins and three defeats) from 12 outings, and a win against Chennai Super Kings will put Hardik Pandya & Co firmly in a prime position for a top-two finish.

GT Likely Playing XI : Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammad Shami.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings by three wickets in their first-ever meeting.

VENUE AND PITCH

In the 16 previous matches at the venue this season, teams batting first have won nine times.

Chennai Super Kings have lost all three matches played here, while Gujarat Titans have won two in two.