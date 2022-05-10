LSG Vs GT, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Gujarat Titans 2/0 After Opting To Bat

It's Game Time Wriddhiman Saha takes the strike, Shubman Gill is at the other end. Mohsin Khan has the new ball in hand. Here we go! That's a brilliant first over from Mohsin. He got some amazing bounce and swing in the first over. The southpaw trapped Shubman Gill but Karan Sharma dropped the catch at third man. GT 2/0 (1)

Pace Is Strength If KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock have done the job with the bat, Lucknow Super Giants have rode their pacers to the hilt. Jason Holder has been outstanding but the find of the season has been Mohsin Khan. Meanwhile, Avesh Khan makes a return from injury.

Playing XIs Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (w), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Karan Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan

Gujarat Titans Bat First Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya has won the toss and opted to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants.

Saha, The Coolest one! While Gujarat Titans are sweating on the form of Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya, Wriddhiman Saha has had a cooling influence at the top of the order. With an average of 51.7, Saha has helped lay the foundation for good scores. GT need to find a stable No. 3 as IPL is reaching its business end.

Mohammed Shami Vs KL Rahul Lucknow Super Giants batting has been all about KL Rahul's stunning form. He has scored 451 runs at a strike rate of 145-plus. Rahul has been well supported by Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda. Mohammed Shami, Rahul's teammate at Punjab Kings last season, will be key for Gujarat Titans. The Bengal pacer has dismissed KL Rahul twice in three T20s.