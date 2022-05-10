LSG Vs GT, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Gujarat Titans 2/0 After Opting To Bat

Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans are level on points and close to sealing IPL playoff spots. Follow here live cricket scores of LSG vs GT.
The recent demolition drives in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh were ‘acts of malice’ by an insensitive administration
When the Constitution and every law in it insists on due process, even for a murderer, can bulldozers and excavators be used to teach a lesson to someone the ruler deems an offender?
The issue is not of ‘land jihad’ or Hindus versus Muslims, but between the tribal community with no power and influence and the administration that prostrates before the powerful and the influential
Judges calling slum dwellers ‘encroachers’ goes against constitutional human rights and indicates the sorry state of the poor
Successive BJP and Congress governments have been accused of razing temples in Rajgarh, leading to a political slugfest between the parties
It's Round 2 of the IPL 2022 match between debutants Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. This edition of IPL has been all about the GT and LSG for the fearless brand of cricket they have displayed throughout. Luck has sided them too in close encounters. Tuesday's match in Pune will be a 'grudge' game for Lucknow Super Giants, who had lost the first encounter against Gujarat Titans by five wickets and two balls remaining. This is the backend of IPL 2022 and both Lucknow and Gujarat have been able to maintain their winning percentage. They are level on points (16 each) after 11 games apiece. The winner tonight will certainly seal a spot in the IPL playoffs. Both teams deserve to be in the last-four. Gujarat Titans, of course, have suffered back-to-back defeats against Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings while Lucknow Super Giants are coming on the back of four straight wins. Follow live cricket scores and updates of LSG vs GT. (LIVE SCORECARD | IPL POINTS TABLE | FULL SCHEDULE)
Wriddhiman Saha takes the strike, Shubman Gill is at the other end. Mohsin Khan has the new ball in hand. Here we go!
That's a brilliant first over from Mohsin. He got some amazing bounce and swing in the first over. The southpaw trapped Shubman Gill but Karan Sharma dropped the catch at third man.
GT 2/0 (1)
If KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock have done the job with the bat, Lucknow Super Giants have rode their pacers to the hilt. Jason Holder has been outstanding but the find of the season has been Mohsin Khan. Meanwhile, Avesh Khan makes a return from injury.
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami
Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (w), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Karan Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan
Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya has won the toss and opted to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants.
While Gujarat Titans are sweating on the form of Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya, Wriddhiman Saha has had a cooling influence at the top of the order. With an average of 51.7, Saha has helped lay the foundation for good scores. GT need to find a stable No. 3 as IPL is reaching its business end.
Lucknow Super Giants batting has been all about KL Rahul's stunning form. He has scored 451 runs at a strike rate of 145-plus. Rahul has been well supported by Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda. Mohammed Shami, Rahul's teammate at Punjab Kings last season, will be key for Gujarat Titans. The Bengal pacer has dismissed KL Rahul twice in three T20s.
Welcome to live coverage of Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans. The IPL newcomers have really excelled this season and have been the pacesetters throughout the competition. A match-up between them should produce some close contest.
Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.Check our Plans