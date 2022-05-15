CSK Vs GT, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Ruturaj Gaikwad Exits On 53, Chennai Super Kings 114/4

Another WICKET Alzarri Joseph gets his first wicket of the game. He has dismissed Shivam Dube on a two-ball duck. CSK are faltering after setting a good platform early on this sluggish pitch. CSK 114/4 (16.3)

WICKET Rashid Khan has trapped Ruturaj Gaikwad. The CSK opener tried to step out and take on Rashid but all he could do is to hit the ball in ot the hands of Matthew Wade at deep mid-wicket. CSK 113/3 (16)

Fifty For Gaikwad Ruturaj Gaikwad gets to his 10th IPL fifty in 44 balls. He has looked good today, though his strike rate has not been that good. He should capitalize it now. CSK 97/2 (14.1)

GT In Control Both the CSK batters Ruturaj Gaikwad and Narayan Jagadeesan are trying their best to score boundaries but Gujarat bowlers have beautifully controlled their line and lengths so that the CSK batters don't get a boundary easily. CSK 90/2 (13)

Tight Bowling Only seven runs came off the last two overs. Gujarat Titans have once again put CSK on back foot after the wicket of Moeen Ali. The scoring rate for CSK is 6.91. CSK 76/2 (11)

WICKET Moeen Ali is out! He has been trapped by R Sai Kishore. The left-arm orthodox kept the ball far from Moeen and this helped him get the wicket as the England all-rounder mishit the ball into the hands of deep mid-wicket. CSK 65/2 (8.4)

Focus On Strike Rotation Both Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali are playing smartly. After going bersek in the powerplay, they are now relying on singles and doubles as five fielders are outside the 30-yard circle now. CSK 61/1 (8)

Back-to-back SIXES Moeen Ali hit Rashid Khan for two consecutive SIXES in the latter's first over. While the first one came off an edge, the second one was beautifully timed by Moeen over mid-wicket. CSK have eventually done well in the first powerplay as they scored 32 off the last two overs. CSK 47/1 (6)

SIX Poor ball from Dayal as he bowled a bouncer to Gaikwad with the fine leg up. Thank you said Gaikwad and pulled it over fine leg for a SIX. 15 runs came off the over. CSK 30/1 (5)

FOUR Here is the intent from Rututaj Gaikwad. He came out of his crease to hit Yash Dayal for a FOUR passing mid-on fielder.

Tight Bowling Gujarat Titans have choked Chennai Super Kings batsmen for runs. No intent of scoring quick runs from the the Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali duo sees CSK scoring at a rate of just 3.75 runs per over. CSK 15/1 (4)

WICKET Mohammed Shami srikes! It was a beautiful delivery from the Indian pacer. He came round the wicket and bowled a short of a length delivery into the body of Devon Conway who was coming forward to play the ball on the leg side. The ball shaped out beautifully after pitching and got the edge of Conway's willow. Wriddhiman Saha took a good catch behind the stumps. CSK 8/1 (2.1)

Back To IPL The match between CSK and GT kicks off here. Ruturaj Gaikwad takes the strike, Devon Conway is at the other end. Mohammed Shami bowls the first over. Here we go! Shami got some really good swing in the first over. Only four runs came off it. CSK 4/0 (1)

Playing XIs Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (w/c), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

CSK Bowl First Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has won the toss and opted to bat first against Gujarat Titans.

Who's Next? MS Dhoni continues to be synonymous with Chennai Super Kings. The 'mysterious' legend took the captaincy back from Ravindra Jadeja but it is not clear if Dhoni will turn out as a player next season. Ambati Rayudu, who made a U-turn with his IPL retirement, could be a candidate to lead CSK in 2023.

New Blood CSK head coach Stephen Fleming admitted his team hasn't done enough this season but there have been quite a few positives. The Kiwi coach is particularly impressed with pacers Mukesh Choudhary and Simarjeet Singh, who did well in the absence of the injured Deepak Chahar. Choudhary has taken 11 wickets in the powerplay this season, the highest among all teams.