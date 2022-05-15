LSG Vs RR, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Rajasthan Royals Bat First Vs Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals are looking the keep a safe distance from the chasing pack. Follow here live cricket scores of LSG vs RR.
It's getting intense in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Gujarat Titans have already taken one of the four available playoff spots, and on Sunday, fellow debutants Lucknow Super Giants will look to seal their own berth with a win over Rajasthan Royals in this rollicking, wild T20 ride for the two new teams. But it will be easier said than done. In their previous meeting, Sanju Samson's Royals kept their cool to pull off a three-run win against the Giants and a win tonight will not only complete a morale-boosting league double but also overtake KL Rahul & Co. in the IPL points table. Tonight's clash at Mumbai's iconic Brabourne Stadium will also witness the season's two leading scorers -- Jos Buttler and KL Rahul, besides a host of mercurial talents like Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, etc. in action. Follow LSG vs RR live cricket scores and updates here:
Dushmantha Chameera on. Jos Buttler takes a single off the first, to third man. Two more singles as commentators relive their fair share of memories from the time spent with Andrew Symonds. RR -11/0 (2)
Four dots, and Yashasvi Jaiswal finds the gap with a brilliant cove drive. On the up and through the line. Class act. He then follows it up with a pull-hook for a four, picking the length early and dismissing. Two fours spoil Mohsin Khan's first over. RR - 8/0 (1)
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler to open for Rajasthan Royals. Mohsin Khan with the new ball for Lucknow Super Giants. And players are wearing black armbands as a mark of respect to departed Andrew Symonds.
BCCI has awarded title sponsorship rights of Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 to My11Circle. The 'Challenge', to be played from May 23 to May 28 at Pune’s MCA stadium, will feature four games. Twelve international players from South Africa, England, West Indies and Australia will join their Indian counterparts in the 'Women's IPL'.
Gujarat Titans just consolidated their top spot in IPL 2022 points table with a big win against Chennai Super Kings. They have 20 points from 13 matches (10 wins and three defeats).
Brief scores:
Chennai Super Kings: 133/5 (20 overs). Ruturaj Gaikwad 53, N Jagadeesan 39 not out; Mohammad Shami 2/19, Rashid Khan 1/31.
Gujarat Titans: 137/3 (19.1 overs). Wriddhiman Saha 67 not out; Matheesha Pathirana 2/24.
Two changes for Rajasthan Royals. Jimmy Neesham and Obed McCoy in for Rassie van der Dussen and Kuldeep Sen. One for Lucknow Super Giants - Ravi Bishnoi in for Karan Sharma. Here are the playing XIs:
Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan.
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy.
Rajasthan Royals win the toss and bat first against Lucknow Super Giants.
Both the teams paid tributes to Aussie legend Andrew Symonds, who died in a car accident.
A true great of the modern game, gone too early.— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 14, 2022
Rest in peace, Symo. 💔 pic.twitter.com/JzxfpzANuw
A true legend of the game, who made watching cricket a pleasure. Rest in glory, Andrew 💔#RIPRoy pic.twitter.com/gRZY0FGnGw— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 15, 2022
Earlier, Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans players wore black armbands as mark of respect.
Jos Buttler (625) leads the batting charts, while KL Rahul is second with 459 runs. But both have struggled in recent outings. Expect at least one of these batters to score big.
The venue has some high-scoring games. In the last three matches, 200+ scores have been posted by teams batting first twice. And worryingly for the chasing teams, the three previous games have been won the teams batting sides. So, toss will be crucial, as usual.
This is the proverbial make-or-break time for both Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals. They have done the hard work to stay in the top half of IPL 2022 points so far. But the task is only getting bigger and more dangerous.
