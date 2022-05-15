LSG Vs RR, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Rajasthan Royals Bat First Vs Lucknow Super Giants

Dushmantha Chameera on. Jos Buttler takes a single off the first, to third man. Two more singles as commentators relive their fair share of memories from the time spent with Andrew Symonds. RR -11/0 (2)

Jaiswal Fours Four dots, and Yashasvi Jaiswal finds the gap with a brilliant cove drive. On the up and through the line. Class act. He then follows it up with a pull-hook for a four, picking the length early and dismissing. Two fours spoil Mohsin Khan's first over. RR - 8/0 (1)

Match Begins Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler to open for Rajasthan Royals. Mohsin Khan with the new ball for Lucknow Super Giants. And players are wearing black armbands as a mark of respect to departed Andrew Symonds.

Titans Beat Kings Gujarat Titans just consolidated their top spot in IPL 2022 points table with a big win against Chennai Super Kings. They have 20 points from 13 matches (10 wins and three defeats). Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings : 133/5 (20 overs). Ruturaj Gaikwad 53, N Jagadeesan 39 not out; Mohammad Shami 2/19, Rashid Khan 1/31. Gujarat Titans : 137/3 (19.1 overs). Wriddhiman Saha 67 not out; Matheesha Pathirana 2/24.

Playing XIs Two changes for Rajasthan Royals. Jimmy Neesham and Obed McCoy in for Rassie van der Dussen and Kuldeep Sen. One for Lucknow Super Giants - Ravi Bishnoi in for Karan Sharma. Here are the playing XIs: Lucknow Super Giants : Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan. Rajasthan Royals : Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy.

Toss Rajasthan Royals win the toss and bat first against Lucknow Super Giants.

A True Legend! Both the teams paid tributes to Aussie legend Andrew Symonds, who died in a car accident. A true great of the modern game, gone too early.



Earlier, Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans players wore black armbands as mark of respect.

Buttler Vs Rahul Jos Buttler (625) leads the batting charts, while KL Rahul is second with 459 runs. But both have struggled in recent outings. Expect at least one of these batters to score big.

Brabourne Mayhem The venue has some high-scoring games. In the last three matches, 200+ scores have been posted by teams batting first twice. And worryingly for the chasing teams, the three previous games have been won the teams batting sides. So, toss will be crucial, as usual.