Live Streaming Of Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup Cricket 2022: Watch Match 3, Group B Live

Bangladesh will start their Asia Cup 2022 campaign on Tuesday with a Group B clash against Afghanistan in Sharjah on Tuesday. Afghanistan won their opener against Sri Lanka on Saturday. BAN vs AFG match will be telecast live. Also, follow live scores HERE, and ball-by-ball commentary HERE. (Preview | Cricket News)

The Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh will be aiming to improve their recent record in the shortest format. They have won just two games out of 13 since the T20 World Cup last year. But it will be a tough outing against a confident Afghanistan side, which defeated five-time champions, Sri Lanka, by eight wickets in Dubai.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, T20 head-to-head record

The two teams have so far met eight times in T20Is with Afghanistan winning five, as against Bangladesh's three. In the two-match bilateral series earlier this year in Bangladesh, they settled for a 1-1 draw.

Overall, Afghanistan have played 100 matches, winning 67 and losing 33; while Bangladesh have a 45-83 win-loss record. Three matches have been no results.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 match details

Match : BAN vs AFG, 3rd Match, Group B;

Date : August 30 (Tuesday), 2022;

Time : 7:30 PM IST/6:00 PM Local;

Venue : Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE.

How to watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup cricket match?

In India, fans can watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup cricket match on Star Sports Network and DD Sports. Live streaming of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Elsewhere...

Afghanistan: Ariana TV; Australia: YuppTV; Bangladesh: Gazi TV (GTV), Channel 9, BTV National; Canada: YuppTV; Hong Kong: Star Sports; MENA Countries: OSN Sports; New Zealand: YuppTV; Pakistan: PTV Sports, Ten Sports; South Africa: SuperSport; Sri Lanka: SLRC (Channel Eye); UK And USA: Hotstar.

Squads

Bangladesh : Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed , Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Naim.