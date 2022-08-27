AFG Vs SL, Asia Cup Cricket 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Sri Lanka Face Afghanistan In Opener

Feeling offended? Look away. Don’t push your beliefs on the rest of us. In this digital age, truth will out anyway.

For universal human rights to prevail, religion has to be kept out of public life

What will be the effect of the violent attack on Salman Rushdie globally? How will writers mould themselves in the future? Will the percentage of self-censorship go up?

The idea that Allah and Prophet Muhammad’s honour needs to be upheld at any cost has firmly made a home in the Muslim mindset

The Asia Cup is here! In the tournament opener, five-time champions Sri Lanka will face Afghanistan in Dubai tonight. Both the teams are coming off bilateral series defeats -- Afghanistan lost to Ireland, while Sri Lanka to Australia -- and they will look to start afresh. So to say, Asia Cup is the biggest cricket tournament outside the ICC events, yet it remains a warm-up tournament for the T20 World Cup. Follow AFG vs SL live updates here:

Live Scores | Full Coverage | Cricket News