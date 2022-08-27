AFG Vs SL, Asia Cup Cricket 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Sri Lanka Face Afghanistan In Opener

Follow live cricket scores and updates of Asia Cup 2022 match 1 between Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan.
The idea that Allah and Prophet Muhammad’s honour needs to be upheld at any cost has firmly made a home in the Muslim mindset
What will be the effect of the violent attack on Salman Rushdie globally? How will writers mould themselves in the future? Will the percentage of self-censorship go up?
For universal human rights to prevail, religion has to be kept out of public life
Feeling offended? Look away. Don’t push your beliefs on the rest of us. In this digital age, truth will out anyway.
How the author morphed into a purveyor of socio-political conflict and a catalyst for Muslim radicalisation
The Asia Cup is here! In the tournament opener, five-time champions Sri Lanka will face Afghanistan in Dubai tonight. Both the teams are coming off bilateral series defeats -- Afghanistan lost to Ireland, while Sri Lanka to Australia -- and they will look to start afresh. So to say, Asia Cup is the biggest cricket tournament outside the ICC events, yet it remains a warm-up tournament for the T20 World Cup. Follow AFG vs SL live updates here:
Believe it or not, this will be the second T20I meeting between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, after their ICC T20 World Cup match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on March 16, 2016. Sri Lanka won that match by six wickets.
