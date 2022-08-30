AFG Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score: Bangladesh Bat First Against Afghanistan

How the author morphed into a purveyor of socio-political conflict and a catalyst for Muslim radicalisation

Feeling offended? Look away. Don’t push your beliefs on the rest of us. In this digital age, truth will out anyway.

For universal human rights to prevail, religion has to be kept out of public life

What will be the effect of the violent attack on Salman Rushdie globally? How will writers mould themselves in the future? Will the percentage of self-censorship go up?

The idea that Allah and Prophet Muhammad’s honour needs to be upheld at any cost has firmly made a home in the Muslim mindset

