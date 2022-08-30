Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
AFG Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score: Bangladesh Bat First Against Afghanistan

Afghanistan have a 5-3 lead over Bangladesh in T20Is. Follow live cricket scores and updates of BAN vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022.

Afghanistan will eye back-to-back wins against Bangladesh in T20Is. Follow BAN vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022 match live. Photo: AP

Updated: 30 Aug 2022 7:08 pm

Two-time finalists Bangladesh start their Asia Cup 2022 campaign with a Group B clash against buoyant Afghanistan tonight at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. This is the ninth meeting between the two sides in T20Is, with Afghanistan winning five. Bangladesh have won just two games out of 13 since the T20 World Cup last year. But the Shakib Al Hasan-led Tigers will be confident of an improved performance against Mohammad Nabi & Co. Afghanistan thrashed five-time champions, Sri Lanka, by eight wickets in the tournament opener. Follow live cricket scores and updates of BAN vs AFG match.

  • 30 Aug 2022 / 7:08 PM

    Playing XIs

    Afghanistan are fielding the same XI which humbled Sri Lanka. 

    Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

  • 30 Aug 2022 / 7:02 PM

    Toss

    Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan wins the toss and he elects to bat first against Afghanistan.

  • 30 Aug 2022 / 6:54 PM

    Welcome

    Afghanistan will look to become the first side to book a Super Four spot at the Asia Cup 2022, a feat they achieved in 2018. They are up against a misfiring but proud Bangladesh side.

