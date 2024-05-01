Sports

Sports News LIVE: India To Take On Indonesia In Thomas Cup

Sports News Live May 1, 2024: May opens up with a lot of exciting sporting action across arenas. Real Madrid drew 2-2 against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League semi-final leg 1. In tennis, Rafael Nadal bid his emotional farewell to Madrid Open after his final match ended in a defeat. Badminton action will see Indian team take on a formidable Indonesian side in the Thomas Cup group game. In cricket, Punjab Kings face Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. More T20 World Cup bound teams will be announced as today is the last to send squads to ICC. Follow all this and much more right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
1 May 2024
1 May 2024
Sports News LIVE: India lock horns against Indonesia in Thomas Cup. badmintonphoto

Tennis News: Rafael Nadal Bids Goodbye To Madrid Open

Advertisement

Football Latest News: UCL SF, 1st Leg

Advertisement

Sports News Live May 1, 2024

Sports News Live May 1, 2024: May opens up with a lot of exciting sporting action across arenas. Real Madrid drew 2-2 against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League semi-final leg 1. In tennis, Rafael Nadal bid his emotional farewell to Madrid Open after his final match ended in a defeat. Badminton action will see Indian team take on a formidable Indonesian side in the Thomas Cup group game. In cricket, Punjab Kings face Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. More T20 World Cup bound teams will be announced as today is the last to send squads to ICC. Follow all this and much more right here

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  2. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  3. Google Layoffs: Python Team Cut Signals Globalization Strategy Shift, Sparks Concerns
  4. Taylor Swift Breaks Record: Dominates Top 14 On Billboard Hot 100, Ranks All Tracks From 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album Taking The Total To 32 Songs On Chart!
  5. ‘TMKOC’ Actor Samay Shah Recalls Last Conversation With Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi', Refutes Depression Rumours
  6. Comparative Analysis: How 2024 Lok Sabha Election Voter Turnout So Far Has Declined from 2019
  7. Sports World Highlights: Madrid Open 2024 - Iga Swiatek Marches Into Semis
  8. Elections 2024: Congress Continues Suspense Over Amethi, Rae Bareli Candidates; EC Defers Anantnag-Rajouri Election Date To May 25