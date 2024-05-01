Sports

Sports News LIVE: India To Take On Indonesia In Thomas Cup

Sports News Live May 1, 2024: May opens up with a lot of exciting sporting action across arenas. Real Madrid drew 2-2 against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League semi-final leg 1. In tennis, Rafael Nadal bid his emotional farewell to Madrid Open after his final match ended in a defeat. Badminton action will see Indian team take on a formidable Indonesian side in the Thomas Cup group game. In cricket, Punjab Kings face Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. More T20 World Cup bound teams will be announced as today is the last to send squads to ICC. Follow all this and much more right here