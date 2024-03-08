World Sports Live: Kane Williamson's 100th Test As AUS Take Advantage Vs NZ; Lionel Messi Scores In CONCACAF Champions Cup

World Sports Live Blog Today, March 8, 2024
Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. Today is International Women's Day. The stage is set for the 100th Test match of New Zealand's cricket stalwart Kane Williamson as he takes the field for the second Test match against Australia at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. A splendid bowling performance from the tourists led by Josh Hazlewood (5/31) and Mitchell Starc (3/59) helped them bowl out New Zealand for162. India will resume their batting on Day 2 of the fifth Test match against England at Dharamsala. In the evening, Delhi Capitals will host UP Warriorz in match 15 of the Women's Premier League 2024. Mumbai City FC will face Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League group-stage fixture. Follow the live scores and updates of all the world sports news and events for today, 8 March, here. (Cricket News | Football News)
Indian Wells ATP: Sumit Nagal Bows Out
Sumit Nagal was handed a straight-set defeat by Canada's Milos Raonic in the opening round of the BNP Paribas Open, bringing a swift end to the Indian tennis player's campaign after he made the main draw as a 'lucky loser' due to Rafael Nadal's pullout. Nagal, who is ranked 101st in the ATP charts, went down 3-6 3-6 in a match that lasted one hour and 28 minutes. (PTI)
In Case You Missed it
India's Lakshya Sen is ready to take on Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in the men's singles quarterfinals after defeating Li Shi Feng of China at the BWF French Open 2024 in Paris.
Anita Jha: The Marathon Queen
Till 2015, Anita Jha, 55, a homemaker in Ahmedabad, hadn’t run long distances, let alone a marathon. But inspired by her friend, she gave it a shot. It wasn’t easy at first. Women hardly ran in the city, and it made her uncomfortable: “What will people think?” But as she practiced, she found a new body, a new mind: “I don’t care what anyone thinks, I want to run — I will run.” She reserved those hours for her “self talk”: motivating herself, thinking of ways to improve, looking forward to the next event. Her identity, too, changed and soared. Read more about it here.
Women's Day Cheers
Katia Itzel Garcia, a female referee has been appointed on March 8 (International Women's Day) to officiate a men's first division 11th round match in Mexico for the first time in 20 years at the Clausura tournament. The match takes place between Pachuca and Queretaro.
Stumps In New Zealand Vs Australia 2nd Test
In the NZ Vs AUS 2nd Test at Christchurch, the visitors trail by 38 runs at stumps as they have ended the day at 124/4. Earlier, New Zealand were bowled out for 162 thanks to a five-for from Josh Hazlewood.
CONCACAF Champions Cup
Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez starred for their club Inter Miami FC to salvage a 2-2 entertaining draw against Nashville SC in their first leg in the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Suarez scored in stoppage time and Messi also scored to give their side some hope going into the second leg.
French Open Badminton 2024
India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have defeated the Malaysian duo of Man Wei Chong and Kai Woo Tee 21-13, 21-12 in a round-of-16 clash of the French Open 2024 BWF Super 750 tournament in Paris late Thursday night. Meanwhile, PV Sindhu, playing her first BWF tour event since returning from a knee injury, will take on second seed Chen Yu Fei of China in the women's quarterfinal. Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, had battled her way from an opening-game reversal to outgun world No. 10 Zhang 13-21, 21-10, 21-14 to enter her first quarterfinal of the season.
Happy Mahashivratri 2024
International Women's Day 2024
Today, March 8, is celebrated as International Women's Day. The history of it dates back to the early 20th century when women began advocating for their rights. The first-ever Women's Day was held in 1909 in the USA, followed by the International Women's Conference in Copenhagen in 1910.
Just like that, sports has seen many notable women athletes who have fought for their rights and been idolised the worldover. Read more about it here.
1st World Olympic Qualifiers: Nishant Dev Enters Pre-Quarters
CONCACAF Champions Cup
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are 1-2 down to Nashville SC in their Round of 16 1st leg tie.
Simona Halep To Make Return On Court
Former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep will mark her return to the tennis court at the Miami Open later this month after her four-year doping ban was reduced to nine months. "I'm thrilled to let you all know that I will be making my return in two weeks," she said on Thursday "Thank you to the tournament for giving me this opportunity and I cannot wait to be back on court and competing."
Football
Staying with Football, in Argentina, club Velez Sarsfield have suspended four players on Thursday after a woman accused them of raping her last week. Velez said it suspended goalkeeper Sebastián Sosa, defender Braian Cufré, midfielder José Ignacio Florentín and striker Abiel Osorio after learning that prosecutors had launched an investigation.
Football Recap
In last night's football matches in the UEFA Europa League and Conference League first leg, Liverpool warmed up for their match against Manchester City with a 5-1 thrashing of Sparta Prague. Brighton were given a harsh lesson with a 4-0 drubbing by AS Roma. Freiburg defeated West Ham 1-0. In Conference League, Aston Villa were held 0-0 by Dutch side Ajax.