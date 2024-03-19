Sports World Live: Islamabad United Beat Multan Sultans In Last-Ball Thriller In PSL 2024 Final

Welcome to the live coverage of the sports world news and events for today, 19 March 2024. Pakistan Super League 2024 Final saw a thrilling match as Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans on the last ball to clinch the title. Afghanistan also clinched the T20I series 2-1 after beating Ireland by 57 runs in the third T20I in Sharjah. New Zealand Women are set to meet England Women in the first T20I at Dunedin in the University Oval to start the England Women's tour of New Zealand 2024. Follow the live scores and updates of the sports world for today, 19 March 2024, here. (Cricket News | Football News)