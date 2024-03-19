Sports

Sports World Live: Islamabad United Beat Multan Sultans In Last-Ball Thriller In PSL 2024 Final

The New Zealand Women's team will host England Women in the first T20I match at Dunedin in University Oval. The preparations for the Indian Premier League (IPL) will undergo and many news and reactions related to that will come out. Follow the live scores and updates of the sports world for today, 19 March 2024, here

Outlook Sports Desk
March 18, 2024
Islamabad United's Naseem Shah played a crucial cameo with the bat at the end of the PSL 2024 Final against Multan Sultans. Photo: X/ @thePSLt20

World Sports Live Blog, Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Welcome to the live coverage of the sports world news and events for today, 19 March 2024. Pakistan Super League 2024 Final saw a thrilling match as Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans on the last ball to clinch the title. Afghanistan also clinched the T20I series 2-1 after beating Ireland by 57 runs in the third T20I in Sharjah. New Zealand Women are set to meet England Women in the first T20I at Dunedin in the University Oval to start the England Women's tour of New Zealand 2024. Follow the live scores and updates of the sports world for today, 19 March 2024, here. (Cricket News | Football News)

