Sports World LIVE: Inter Milan Win 20th Serie A Title With Victory Over AC Milan

April 23, 2024 brings a lot of exciting sporting action. In IPL, MS Dhoni will be in action again as Lucknow Super Giants visit Chennai Super Kings for the return fixture. Football action saw Inter Milan winning the Milan Derby and getting crowned as the Serie A champions for the 20th time. In India, ISL semfinals begin today with Odisha FC hosting league shield winners Mohun Bagan in the first leg. The Archery World Cup also begins today in Shanghai, China with Indian hopes again resting on Deepika Kumari's bow. Follow all this and a lot more with scores and updates of all major sporting events right here