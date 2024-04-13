Sports

Sports World LIVE: Monte Carlo Masters Semifinalists Confirmed

April 13, 2024 has a lot of exciting sporting action to offer. Novak Djokovic will be playing his first Monte Carlo Masters Semifinal since 2015 when he takes the court against Casper Ruud. In other semifinal, Stefanos Tsitsipas goes head to head with Jannik Sinner. Indian men's hockey team will conclude a disappointing hockey series in Australia today where they have lost all four matches so far. In IPL, table topper Rajasthan Royals will face Punjab Kings with both teams eyeing a return to winning ways after close defeats in their last games. Catch all the latest updates from across sports here