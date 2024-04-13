Sports World LIVE: Monte Carlo Masters Semifinalists Confirmed

Monte Carlo Masters Semifinalists Confirmed
Sports World LIVE Updates: April 13, 2024
April 13, 2024 has a lot of exciting sporting action lined up. Novak Djokovic will be playing his Monte Carlo Masters Semifinal in 15 years when he takes the court against Casper Ruud. In other semifinal, Stefanos Tsitsipas goes head to head with Jannik Sinner. Indian men's hockey team will conclude a disappointing hockey series in Australia today where they have lost all four matches so far. In IPL, table topper Rajasthan Royals will face Punjab Kings with both teams eyeing a return to winning ways after close defeats in their last games. Catch all the latest updates from across sports here