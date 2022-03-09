Live Cricket Scores, IND Vs NZ, Women's World Cup 2022: India Look For Second Straight Win

Having thrashed Pakistan by 107 runs in their first match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 on March 6, India hope to take that winning momentum forward against hosts New Zealand in Hamilton on Thursday. Indian women lost the preceding ODI series against the White Ferns 4-1 but history favours Mithali Raj's team which has won two of its last three ODIs against New Zealand in World Cups. Follow live cricket scores and updates of IND vs NZ here.

LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING

This ICC Women's World Cup 2022 has seen some interesting results and New Zealand will be India's first big hurdle in the tournament. Having played a five-match ODI series in Queenstown, both teams have an abundance of knowledge of each other. But it will be a fresh day for both teams and India's facile win against Pakistan will actually count for nothing.

New Zealand women will be playing their third match. New Zealand recovered from a shock loss to the West Indies first up to defeat Bangladesh in a rain-affected game. All-rounder Amy Satterthwaite took three for 25 to restrict Bangladesh to 140 for eight, indicating there is a new lease of life for the 35-year-old at her fourth World Cup.

And with Jhulan Goswami and India captain Mithali Raj on their fifth and sixth tournaments respectively, there is plenty of inspiration in the opposition when it comes to longevity.

Jhulan Goswami is just two wickets away from overtaking Lyn Fullston of Australia as the most prolific wicket-taker at ICC Women’s Cricket World Cups. The veteran right-arm seamer took two for 26 against Pakistan in India’s opening 107-run win to stretch her tally to 38 wickets across five tournaments since 2005.