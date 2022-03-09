Thursday, Mar 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Live Cricket Scores, IND Vs NZ, Women's World Cup 2022: India Look For Second Straight Win

India take on hosts New Zealand in Hamilton in a round-robin league match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022. Follow live cricket scores of IND vs NZ here.

Live Cricket Scores, IND Vs NZ, Women's World Cup 2022: India Look For Second Straight Win
Indian women look for their second straight win in ICC Women's World Cup. Follow IND-W vs NZ-W live. Photo: BCCI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Mar 2022 12:06 am

Having thrashed Pakistan by 107 runs in their first match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 on March 6, India hope to take that winning momentum forward against hosts New Zealand in Hamilton on Thursday. Indian women lost the preceding ODI series against the White Ferns 4-1 but history favours Mithali Raj's team which has won two of its last three ODIs against New Zealand in World Cups. Follow live cricket scores and updates of IND vs NZ here.

LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING

This ICC Women's World Cup 2022 has seen some interesting results and New Zealand will be India's first big hurdle in the tournament. Having played a five-match ODI series in Queenstown, both teams have an abundance of knowledge of each other. But it will be a fresh day for both teams and India's facile win against Pakistan will actually count for nothing.

Related stories

NZ-W Vs IND-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Jhulan Goswami Backs Shafali Verma To Return To Form

ENG-W Vs WI-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: West Indies Hold Nerve To Upset England By 7 Runs   

AUS-W Vs PAK-W, ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: Australia Cruise To Easy Win Over Pakistan

New Zealand women will be playing their third match. New Zealand recovered from a shock loss to the West Indies first up to defeat Bangladesh in a rain-affected game. All-rounder Amy Satterthwaite took three for 25 to restrict Bangladesh to 140 for eight, indicating there is a new lease of life for the 35-year-old at her fourth World Cup.

And with Jhulan Goswami and India captain Mithali Raj on their fifth and sixth tournaments respectively, there is plenty of inspiration in the opposition when it comes to longevity.

Jhulan Goswami is just two wickets away from overtaking Lyn Fullston of Australia as the most prolific wicket-taker at ICC Women’s Cricket World Cups. The veteran right-arm seamer took two for 26 against Pakistan in India’s opening 107-run win to stretch her tally to 38 wickets across five tournaments since 2005.

Tags

Sports Cricket Live Score Women's World Cup 2022 Indian Women's Cricket Team New Zealand Women’s Cricket Team India Women Vs New Zealand Women ICC Women's ODI Cricket World Cup 2022 Mithali Raj Suzie Bates Smriti Mandhana Sophie Devine Live Blog Hamilton, New Zealand
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Travel Diary | On Soaking In The Statue Of Unity

Travel Diary | On Soaking In The Statue Of Unity

Punjab Assembly Election 2022: All You Need To Know

Punjab Assembly Election 2022: All You Need To Know