Live Streaming Of India Women Vs New Zealand Women: Watch ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Cricket Match Live

India's real test at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup begins on Thursday with a group stage clash against New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton. The Indian national women's cricket team mauled their Pakistani counterparts in their first match on Sunday, but New Zealand pose an altogether different challenge. Mithali Raj & Co were handed a 1-4 thrashing by New Zealand in the five-match ODI series ahead of the World Cup. But still, the India Women vs New Zealand Women cricket match will be a fascinating contest, considering both the sides are billed favourites to win the tournament. Read on to know more about the IND-W vs NZ-W match, including how to watch.

India and New Zealand got off with contrasting starts in the 12th edition of ICC Women's ODI World Cup. New Zealand suffered a three-run defeat in the opener against West Indies, but Sophie Devine & Co won their second outing, against Bangladesh in a rain-affected match by nine wickets. India, who lost the 2017 final against England, romped home to a massive 107-run win against Pakistan.

Now the stage is set for an intense clash. The India Women vs New Zealand World Cup match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match live on Disney+ Hotstar. For global broadcast details, click HERE.

Head-to-head

New Zealand Women lead India Women 32-20 in the head-to-head record with one tie in their previous 53 meetings in ODIs. But India have happy memories from their last World Cup meeting against New Zealand.

On July 15 2017, India hammered New Zealand by 186 runs, which is the biggest win by runs in the Women's ODI World Cup, at County Ground, Derby. In that match, skipper Raj hit 109 off 123 balls to help India post 265/7. Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad then claimed 5/15 to dismiss New Zealand for 79 all out.

This will be the 12th India vs New Zealand meeting in the ICC Women's World Cup. New Zealand Women lead India Women 9-2.

At Seddon Park, India women and New Zealand have played two ODIs and lost both. New Zealand women have won four and lost five here.

India Women vs New Zealand Women match and telecast details

Match : 8th match of ICC Women's World Cup 2022

Date : February 10 (Thursday), 2022

Time : 6:30 AM IST/2:00 PM local

Venue : Seddon Park, Hamilton

TV Channels : Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada

Live Streaming : Disney+ Hotstar

Individual records

Mithali Raj is the leading scorer in the India Women vs New Zealand Women ODIs. She has scored 1230 runs in 33 innings, followed by Suzie Bates, who has 713 runs in 21 innings.

Jhulan Goswami leads the wicket-takers pack with 46 scalps in 30 innings, with four other Indians joining her in the top five.

Playing XIs in the previous match

India Women (vs Pakistan Women) : Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

New Zealand Women (vs Bangladesh Women) : Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin (wk), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe.

Squads

India Women : Mithali Raj (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia.

New Zealand Women : Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin (wk), Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Fran Jonas, Frances Mackay, Hayley Jensen, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer.

How the teams stand

Australia and West Indies have won both their respective matches so far, and have four points each. However, Australia lead the eight-team table thanks to their better net run rate. India are third, followed by South Africa (one win against Bangladesh), New Zealand. Holders England, Bangladesh and Pakistan have lost both their respective matches.