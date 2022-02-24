Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
NZ-W Vs IND-W, 5th ODI: India Beat New Zealand By 6 Wickets, Prevent Clean Sweep

The Women in Blue restricted New Zealand to 251/9 before chasing down the target with 24 balls to spare, thanks to team batting effort.

Harmanpreet Kaur scored 63 off 66 during NZ-W Vs IND-W 5th ODI on Thursday. Twitter/@ICC

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 10:33 am

India women defeated New Zealand by 6 wickets in the fifth and final ODI between the sides to prevent a clean sweep. (More Cricket News)

Smriti Mandhana's 71, Harmanpreet Kaur’s 63 and Mithali Raj’s unbeaten 57 helped India chase down 252-run target at John Davies Oval, Queenstown on Thursday to finally have a win in the tour to New Zealand.

The Women in Blue, who had lost the one-off T20I and the four ODIs preceding the game on Thursday, first restricted New Zealand to a decent total before reaching the target with 24 balls to spare. Half-centuries each from Mandhana, Harmanpreet and Mithali made sure India didn't let New Zealand complete a whitewash. 

Earlier, New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine won the toss and opted to bat first. The White Ferns had had a decent start even though their openers failed to make it big. Amelia Kerr’s 66-run knock helped them post 251/9 by the end of 50 overs. Opener Devine had also chipped in wuth a 34 early in the innings.

From the Indian side, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana claimed two wickets each, while Meghna Singh and Poonam Yadav got one wicket apiece.  

