NZ-W Vs IND-W, Lone T20: India Women Lose Tour Opener By 18 Runs

India women's national cricket team started their tour of New Zealand on a losing note Wednesday with an 18-run defeat in the only T20I in Queenstown. The two teams will play five ODIs before the ICC Women's World Cup (ODI) 2022, which starts March 4. (More Cricket News)

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl first at John Davies Oval. After the initial struggle, the visitors restricted the White Ferns to 155/5 with Pooja Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma taking a couple of wickets. Rajeshwari Gayakwad got the other wicket.

For the hosts, skipper Sophie Devine (31 off 23) and her opening partner Suzie Bates (36 off 34) put on a 60-run stand in 7.5 overs to lay a solid foundation. Then, Maddy Green (26 off 20) and Lea Tahuhu (27 in 14) added quick runs to set a challenging target, and it proved more than enough.

India's reply got off to a good start with Yastika Bhatia (26 off 26) and Shafali Verma (13 off 14) putting on 41 runs for the first wicket. But except for Sabbhineni Meghana, none of the visiting batters could pose a challenge against the New Zealand attack, and were restricted to 137/8.

Meghana, playing in her seventh T20I, scored 37 off 30 with four fours for her highest score.

Lea Tahuhu won the player of the match award for her 1/27 (with the wicket of Meghana) and seven runs.

The ODI series at the same venue starts Saturday (February 12).

India women start their World Cup campaign with a blockbuster clash against Pakistan at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on March 6 (Sunday).

Besides the hosts New Zealand, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa and West Indies are the other teams in the 12th edition of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.

India lost the 2017 final against England at Lord's, London by nine runs.